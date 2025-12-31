Victoria Beckham and son Cruz recreate Risky Business dance as family brushes off Brooklyn Beckham feud rumours

Victoria Beckham and her son Cruz have shared a light-hearted moment online, recreating one of cinema’s most recognisable dance scenes as the famous family continues to face public scrutiny over reported internal tensions.

In a video posted on Instagram on Monday, 29 December, Victoria Beckham and her 20-year-old son paid tribute to Tom Cruise’s iconic performance in the 1983 film Risky Business. The festive clip shows Cruz dancing enthusiastically to Bob Seger’s ‘Old Time Rock and Roll’, echoing Cruise’s carefree moves as teenager Joel Goodsen.

Cruz appears dressed for the season in a pullover jumper and Santa hat, sliding across the floor and leaning into the retro spirit of the scene. Joining him is his mother, who shimmies along to the track in a sleek grey dress, proving she has not lost the performance instinct that once made her a global pop star.

The former Spice Girls member, who rose to fame in the 1990s as part of one of Britain’s most successful music groups, appeared relaxed and playful in the clip. Cruz tagged Tom Cruise in the caption, drawing attention to the homage and adding to the video’s light-hearted tone.

The post was warmly received by fans, many of whom praised the pair for their sense of humour and closeness. It also underlined Cruz’s growing confidence in the spotlight, with the singer and model continuing to build his own career in music and fashion.

The Beckham family feud The timing of the video is notable, arriving less than two weeks after Cruz addressed speculation surrounding his family in response to persistent media reports. In recent months, attention has focused on the relationship between Victoria and David Beckham and their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, following his marriage to actress Nicola Peltz in April 2022.

Rumours of tension have circulated since the wedding, with reports pointing to Brooklyn’s absence from several family gatherings and a perceived distance between him and his parents.

There has also been speculation about a strained relationship between Brooklyn and his younger brother Romeo, fuelled by social media activity and the siblings’ limited public interactions.

Sources close to the family have previously dismissed suggestions of a serious rift, insisting that differing schedules, geographic distance and the pressures of public life have been exaggerated into claims of conflict.

Brooklyn and Nicola live primarily in the United States, while the rest of the Beckham family are based largely in the UK, a separation that has contributed to reduced appearances together.

Cruz recently pushed back against the rumours, suggesting that headlines had overstated private family matters. The latest Instagram video appears to reinforce that message, presenting an image of unity and warmth during the holiday season.