Video shows Reacher star Alan Ritchson in alleged fight with neighbour

Hollywood actor Alan Ritchson, best known for his role in the hit series Reacher, has landed in controversy after being accused of physically assaulting a neighbour in Tennessee. The alleged incident, which reportedly took place over the weekend, is now under police investigation, though no arrests have been made so far, TMZ reported.

A video circulating online appears to show Ritchson engaged in a physical altercation with another man in what is described as a residential neighbourhood in the Nashville area. The clip has drawn attention not only for the confrontation itself but also because two children — reportedly the actor’s — can be seen nearby on motorbikes during the incident.

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According to the alleged victim, identified as Ronnie Taylor, the dispute began a day earlier over what he described as reckless driving. Taylor claimed that Ritchson had been riding a motorcycle through the neighbourhood at high speed, revving the engine and causing disturbance in the otherwise quiet locality.

Taylor admitted to making an obscene gesture at the actor during the initial encounter, alleging that Ritchson responded similarly. While such exchanges are not uncommon in neighbourhood disputes, the situation appears to have escalated significantly the following day.

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Taylor told media outlet TMZ that on Sunday afternoon, Ritchson returned to the area, again allegedly speeding — this time with two children riding their own motorbikes. Taylor said he confronted the actor and asked him to slow down, after which the argument allegedly turned physical.

In his complaint to the police, Taylor has accused Ritchson of punching him in the face and kicking him. He further claimed that during the altercation, Ritchson fell off his motorcycle, got back up, and continued the confrontation. Taylor also alleged that he was struck multiple times, including blows to the back of his head, and that he sustained bruises and swelling as a result, TMZ reported.

However, it is important to note that these claims remain allegations at this stage. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway, but no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made so far. Ritchson has not publicly responded to the allegations.

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The incident raises broader questions about how quickly seemingly minor neighbourhood disputes can spiral into physical confrontations — particularly when emotions run high. It also underscores the risks of public narratives forming around viral videos before official findings are established.

For now, the case remains under investigation, and further clarity is expected once authorities complete their inquiry.