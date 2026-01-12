‘The Secret Agent’ actor Wagner Moura discusses art and politics on Golden Globes 2026 red carpet

Brazilian actor Wagner Moura used his appearance on the red carpet at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards to underscore his long-standing commitment to politically engaged filmmaking, saying artists must be willing to speak their minds even when there is a cost.

Moura, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his performance in The Secret Agent, spoke candidly about the intersection of art and politics in his career and in his latest role.

“You have to be very aware that you have to pay the price,” Moura said, explaining his interest in films that tackle social and political themes.

“I like to make political films. I think that The Secret Agent is one of those, Civil War, Narcos… the films that I directed like that, so it would be weird for me to work as a political artist and then to shy away from saying what I think.” He added that even genres not typically viewed as political, such as comedy, can prompt audiences to reflect on important issues, noting the power of art to provoke thought.

He said, “Even something that is not meant to be political, like a comedy, has power. Art and politics are very connected; they have the power to make you think about something, and I think that’s enough.”

Moura’s remarks come as The Secret Agent continues to gain attention on the international awards circuit. The political thriller, directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho, premiered in competition at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it emerged as one of the most-awarded films of the year.

There, Moura won the Best Actor award and Filho received Best Director, while the film also picked up the FIPRESCI Prize and the Prix des Cinémas d’Art et Essai from the festival’s jury.

Moura’s advocacy for politically charged art stems from his broader career choices. After gaining international fame for his role as Pablo Escobar in Netflix’s Narcos, he consciously selected projects that aligned with his values rather than conventional commercial success.