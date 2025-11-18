Wake Up Dead Man trailer: Benoit Blanc confronts a deadly church conspiracy in Knives Out 3

Netflix and Lionsgate have unveiled the first trailer for ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’, offering a gripping preview of Benoit Blanc’s most unsettling investigation yet.

‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ trailer UNVEILED The third instalment in Rian Johnson’s acclaimed whodunnit franchise sees Daniel Craig return as the famously eccentric detective, this time thrust into a closed religious community rife with secrets, rivalries and hidden sins.

The newly released trailer introduces audiences to Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, a commanding and magnetic priest played by Josh Brolin, whose congregation treats him with near-reverential devotion. The serenity of the parish is shattered when a mysterious death occurs, prompting Blanc to unpick a tightly wound web of loyalties and simmering tensions.

Watch the trailer:

Much of the suspicion, as teased in the footage, falls on Wicks’ junior, Rev. Jud Duplenticy — portrayed by Josh O’Connor — whose evasiveness and “duplitency” raise immediate red flags among parishioners. The trailer hints at rising distrust, coded glances and suppressed fears within the community as Blanc works to piece together the truth.

Alongside Craig, O’Connor and Brolin, the star-studded ensemble includes Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church. Jeffrey Wright also appears as Bishop Langstrom, the cleric who assigns Duplenticy to Wicks’ parish.

‘Wake Up Dead Man’ premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025 to strong critical praise. The film will release in cinemas on November 26 before arriving on Netflix globally on December 12, 2025.

Meet the cast of the film The film features a powerhouse ensemble led by Daniel Craig, who returns as master detective Benoit Blanc.

Josh O’Connor stars as the enigmatic young priest Rev. Jud Duplenticy, while Josh Brolin portrays the commanding Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, the spiritual centre of the troubled congregation.

Glenn Close appears as Martha Delacroix, Wicks’ loyal and influential confidante, with Mila Kunis playing Geraldine Scott, the local police chief entangled in the unfolding mystery.

Jeremy Renner joins the cast as Dr Nat Sharp, the town’s physician, alongside Kerry Washington as tightly wound lawyer Vera Draven and Andrew Scott as bestselling author Lee Ross.

Cailee Spaeny takes on the role of Simone Vivane, a disabled former concert cellist, while Daryl McCormack appears as aspiring politician Cy Draven. Rounding out the ensemble are Thomas Haden Church as the wary groundskeeper Samson Holt and Jeffrey Wright as Bishop Langstrom, who assigns Duplenticy to Wicks’ parish.

All about Knives Out franchise Since its debut in 2019, the ‘Knives Out’ franchise has become one of the most recognisable and influential mystery series of the modern era. Reviving the classic whodunnit tradition, Rian Johnson’s films brought the genre back into mainstream enthusiasm through sharp writing, eccentric characters and social satire.

The original ‘Knives Out’ became a box office success and a critical darling, with Craig’s portrayal of Benoit Blanc quickly joining the ranks of beloved fictional detectives. Its success paved the way for ‘Glass Onion’ in 2022, which expanded the series’ cultural footprint with a bigger cast, lavish setting and biting commentary on wealth and tech elites.

By the time ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ entered production, the franchise had become a global cultural fixture — influencing television, inspiring renewed interest in adaptations of whodunnit novels and demonstrating the enduring appeal of well-crafted ensemble mysteries.

