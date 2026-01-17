Warner Bros confirms 'The Conjuring: First Communion' for September 2027 release

Warner Bros Pictures and New Line Cinema have officially announced that the next chapter in The Conjuring franchise, titled ‘The Conjuring: First Communion’, will be released in cinemas on 10 September 2027, extending one of the most successful horror film series of the modern era.

The new title will be a prequel within the broader Conjuring Universe, expanding the cinematic world that includes spin-offs such as the ‘Annabelle’ and ‘The Nun’ films, which together have earned billions in global ticket sales.

Franchise Revival Despite ‘Final’ Chapter The Conjuring franchise began in 2013 with the original ‘The Conjuring’, directed by James Wan, and introduced audiences to real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Over the past decade, the films have blended supernatural horror with historical and occult themes, building a loyal global fan base. The franchise’s successful expansion, through both mainline sequels and offshoot stories, has made it the most commercially successful horror series in contemporary cinema.

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ was marketed as the conclusive chapter for the Warrens’ story and was widely promoted as a farewell to the beloved characters portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

However, while Last Rites functions as the finale of the existing narrative arc, Warner Bros has made it clear that the wider universe will continue to evolve with First Communion and potential future films.

What to Expect From ‘First Communion’ ‘The Conjuring: First Communion’ will be directed by Rodrigue Huart, best known for his work on short films such as ‘Transylvanie’, and will be scripted by Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg, who co-wrote ‘Last Rites’.

Producers James Wan and Peter Safran, who have overseen the franchise since its inception, are expected to continue in their roles, ensuring continuity in style and tone.

There are no plot details or casting announcements yet, but industry commentators suggest that the film may explore earlier chapters in the mythology of Ed and Lorraine Warren or delve into new characters and haunting cases that expand the universe’s lore.

Whether existing leads will reprise younger versions of their roles through de-ageing visual effects or whether fresh faces will be cast remains unconfirmed.

Global Box Office Legacy Of ‘The Conjuring’ The Conjuring Universe has been a reliable commercial force for Warner Bros. since the first film’s debut. The latest entry, ‘Last Rites’, set a franchise record with its wide international release and strong opening weekend, cementing the series’ status among the most lucrative horror franchises ever produced.

Industry analysts note that the enduring popularity of ‘The Conjuring’ brand is a key factor in Warner Bros’s decision to green-light another instalment, even after a film that was widely described as a “final chapter”.

Audience and Fan Expectations Fans of the series have expressed mixed reactions to the announcement. Many horror enthusiasts welcome the opportunity for fresh storytelling in the Conjuring universe, while others question how a new prequel will fit into the established continuity.

While one user wrote, “Wait didn’t they literally say the last one was the end 😭 please don’t run this franchise into the ground (sic),” another person wrote, Can’t wait to see how they explore the origins of the Warrens’ cases. Prequels in horror are always intriguing (sic)."

