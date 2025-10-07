Warner Bros plans global celebration for 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Everyone’s favorite boy wizard is all set to make a major comeback in theaters! With Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone turning 25 next year, Warner Bros is planning a year-long celebration to honor the milestone, while Harry Potter fans are getting all excited about it, according to Variety.

The company announced that fans can now look forward to a global theatrical re-release of the original film as well as special edition products and retail promotions to mark the occasion. A new 25th anniversary logo, inspired by the Patronus, will be on new and existing products and in-store displays.

The movie made three young children - Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint - famous all over the world. Over time, the Wizarding World grew with seven more movies, three Fantastic Beasts films, a hit stage play called Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and fun theme parks in many countries. The movie which many have grown watching is finally bringing the favorite stars back on screens.

Anniversary plans underway The excitement does not stop here. Warner Bros. is planning a year-long celebration across all divisions of the company. As per Variety, some details are still “under the cloak of invisibility,” but fans can expect many more events and products to go live. The global theatrical re-release of the 2001 film is expected to be a major highlight for both longtime fans and new audiences, which will give them another reason to feel nostalgic.

Also Read: Singer Tom Morello to make Indian debut in December

Back to Hogwarts with a new series About 25 years after the original film and 15 years after the final movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, the franchise is going back to Hogwarts in a new way.

Warner Bros is said to be working on an HBO TV series based on JK Rowling’s books. The series will premiere in 2027 and will be a new telling of the story for a new generation.

Though some anniversary plans are still being kept under wraps, fans can expect a year filled with nostalgia, celebrations, and new experiences as the Wizarding World marks this major milestone.

FAQs 1. When is the 25th anniversary re-release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone happening? The 25th anniversary celebrations are planned for next year, with a global theatrical re-release and special events across 2026.

2. What can fans expect from the 25th anniversary celebrations? Fans can look forward to theatrical screenings, special edition merchandise, retail promotions, and a new anniversary logo inspired by the glow of a Patronus.