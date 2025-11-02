Was Millie Bobby Brown harassed, bullied by David Harbour? Stranger Things actor makes shocking accusation

In a shocking new revelation, the Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has accused her Netflix hit show co-star, David Harbour, of harassment and bullying.

David stars as ex-police chief Jim Hopper, who adopts Millie’s character Eleven in the show, which is about to air its fifth and final season.

According to the Mail, David faced an internal enquiry after the British actress allegedly complained about his behaviour towards her. While the outcome of the investigation is not known, the Mail said that the allegations did not include claims of sexual impropriety.

David Harbour, 50, is also facing allegations that he cheated on his estranged wife, singer-songwriter Lily Allen.

Here's what we know about Millie's complaint: The Mail, citing a source, said that Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. “There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

Lily, whose latest album guts David with claims of cheating, reportedly supported her husband throughout the ‘brutal’ ordeal. “Lily supported him throughout it all. It was a brutal time,” a source told the Mail.

However, the OTT giant declined to comment on the investigation.

The source told the Mail that Netflix will “never comment” on an internal investigation, “but the fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes.”

Highlighting that Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map, the source said, “Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that.”

It has been reported that Millie had a personal representative with her on set while filming the final series.

Stranger Things Season 5 Destined to be one of Netflix’s most-watched shows ever, Stranger Things Season 5 will start airing on November 26. The finale of the hit web series will be released in two parts, with the second ‘drop’ on Netflix over Christmas.

The final episode, the streaming service said, will be released on December 31 on New Year's Eve.

“It will be a theatrical event,” a Netflix source told the Mail. “Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man’s private life.”

Stranger Things, which began airing in 2016, played a significant role in transforming Netflix from a video rental service into one of the largest studios in Hollywood. It also helped Millie transition from an unknown teenager to a global superstar worth a reported $50 million.

David Harbour's personal woes Noting David Harbour's personal woes with ex-wife Lily Allen, the source said it was ‘unfortunate’ that they hit the headlines at a time when Stranger Things fans were looking forward to a global celebration to mark the end of the groundbreaking show.