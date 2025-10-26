Weapons to I Know What You Did Last Summer: Top new movies to watch on streaming this October 2025

A bunch of new movies just dropped this week, and they are honestly worth checking out. The list’s got everything from a funny celebrity spoof to a deep documentary that makes you think. You can stream them on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, or even Peacock if that is your pick. It is a nice mix of stories this time, not just action stuff. If you’re into thrillers or suspenseful kinds of films, keep a note ready. There’s a good chance one of these might end up being your new favorite weekend watch.

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle A fresh and definitely much more grounded take on the 1992 original film, the plot of this movie revolves around a suburban mother who brings in a new nanny named Polly Murphy. While the original movie starred Rebecca De Mornay, this one stars Maika Monroe as a manipulative nanny who messes up the family dynamics, and the mother has to deal with her manipulations as she is left with no choice. Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera, it is a gripping drama with saucy acting from Monroe. The suspense in this movie holds your breath.

Platform: Hulu

I Know What You Did Last Summer Starring Madeline Cline and Chase Hui Wonders, the movie is a slasher reboot of the original film of the same name. Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt acted in the original film. The plot of the movie revolves around a group of friends who are haunted by a fisherman who knows something terrible that they did in the past. The teen horror movie is directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The original film was an acclaimed one, and its 2025 reboot is expected to live up to the same expectations.

Platform: Netflix

40 Acres This is a critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic thriller that was released in 2024 and is now coming to a streaming platform. The plot of the film revolves around Hailey Freeman, played by Danielle Deadwyler, an ex-soldier who now runs a big farm after a fungal pandemic and a civil war altered the course of the ongoing civilization. While everything was quiet, some cannibal invaders besieged the farm due to which Hailey has to save his family. The thriller is directed by R.T. Thome.

Platform: Hulu

Shell Released in the year 2024, the film revolves around Samantha Lake, a former celebrated actress who is fascinated by the glamorous world of a wellness mogul named Zoe Shannon. Slowly, Lake starts uncovering that behind all the glamour and sparkle, there are horrid secrets buried. The character of Samantha is played by Elizabeth Moss, and the character of Shannon is played by Kate Hudson. Viewers were impressed by the acting skills of the cast members as well as the uncovering of sinister secrets in the film.

Platform: Paramount+

The Perfect Neighbor Well, while one might be aware of its neighbors, this documentary might compel you to rethink your relationship with yours and be a little cautious. Shot almost through the police bodycam footage, a minor disagreement between two neighbors turns into something deadly. The documentary shows an older white woman and the parents of mostly black children she dislikes. This disagreement turns into a tragedy and leaves the entire neighborhood (as well as the viewers) heartbroken and shocked.

Platform: Netflix

Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost Well, this documentary is a little on the softer side. Directed by Ben Stiller, it documents the life of Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, who were his parents. Made along with his sister Amy, he discusses the life of Stiller & Miller, who were an iconic comic duo. From getting fame through their acts in the '60s on the ‘Ed Sullivan Show’ to the friction in their personal lives, the documentary tries to cover all aspects of the duo’s life.

Platform: Apple TV

Weapons A gripping thriller, the movie was well-received by audiences and critics when it hit the theatres. Directed by Zach Greggor, the plot revolves around 17 elementary school kids who go missing on one night, all of whom belong to the same class. This makes their class teacher, played by Julia Garner, a prime suspect. As events unfold, it becomes clear that something witchy was happening in the town and the children were being used as weapons.

Platform: HBO Max

The Twits Perhaps the only animated but a must-watch film on the list is The Twits. This is an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s gross-out extravaganza. The story revolves around a mean couple (voiced by Johnny Vegas and Margo Martindale) who wish to take over their town. Two orphans join hands with a family of magical beings to get rid of The Twits to save their town

Platform: Netflix

FAQs Is The Twits based on a book? Yes, the film The Twits on Netflix is based on a children’s book by Roald Dahl of the same name.

Is the character Samantha Lake inspired by any actress in the film The Shell? No, the character of Samantha Lake is completely fictional.