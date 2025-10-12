Wendy Williams fights to end court guardianship, calls her $25K-a-month facility a “dump”

Wendy Williams, at the age of 61, resides on a secure memory floor at the Coterie in Hudson Yards. A court-appointed guardian has cared for her since 2022, when her bank stated she was no longer able to manage her finances. In 2024, Williams' team reported that doctors had indicated she had frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia. She added that she does not need to be at the facility and would like more freedom in living, working, and seeing people.

Williams needs authorization to leave the building because she doesn't have a personal phone there and can only use a landline to make outgoing calls. Her representatives said the conditions can affect speech, behavior, and decision-making. Interest in her case grew after a 2024 docuseries showed her health struggles and the limits around her daily life.

Guardianship, money, and daily limits The setup is strict. The guardian, an elder-law attorney, decides who can visit, when Williams can go out, and how her money is used. Her studio on the memory floor is reported to cost about $25,800 per month, paid from her estate. Legal and professional fees connected to the case are also covered by the estate, which adds to regular monthly costs.

Staff monitor her health and safety, and shared spaces are designed for memory care with routines meant to reduce confusion. Even with those supports, Williams has called the facility a “dump” and says she wants to move, in an interview with The Cut over the phone. She has asked for the guardianship to end, or at least be eased, so she can have more control over her schedule, her contacts, and her finances.

She said, “Did you see the people? The elderly people? Why do I want to look at that? This is a f----d-up situation. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve asked that I be moved from this floor.”

Public push and next steps In recent months, Williams has begun speaking out, calling into radio shows, and making select public appearances with prior approval. She says she is not impaired and wants a personal phone, more movement, and a clear plan to work again. A new medical update is expected in court, and that report could shape how the judge views her current abilities.

Possible outcomes include less strict rules inside the guardianship, replacing the current guardian, or ending the arrangement entirely. Experts note that ending a guardianship is rare, even when a person can handle parts of daily life, so any change may come step by step. Williams continues to say she wants more freedom, more contact with the outside world, and a path back to work.

FAQs Q1. What is Wendy Williams diagnosed with? Frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia, conditions that can affect behavior, language, and judgment.

Q2. Why is her case back in the news now? A detailed report described her life under guardianship, costs, and push for freedom, and interest rose after Lifetime’s 2024 docuseries.