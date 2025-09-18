What exactly did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk that got him fired: ‘We hit some new lows…’

The famous “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show has been taken off-air by Walt Disney Co.’s ABC network over his remarks about the assassination of US President Donald Trump's ally Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk, a US right-wing activist and commentator, was fatally shot in the neck earlier in September at an event at a Utah university in what the governor had described as a political assassination.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk? During his monologue on the late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel had said, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Kimmel has consistently been critical of President Trump and many of his policies on his ABC show.

ABC's decision to put Jimmy Kimmel's show off-air came after CBS said this past summer that it was cancelling Stephen Colbert's show at the end of this season for financial reasons, although some critics wondered if his stance on Trump played a role.

Jimmy Kimmel fired Earlier Wednesday, Nexstar Media Group Inc., owner of ABC TV affiliates, said it would pull the show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” indefinitely from its stations following remarks Kimmel made that were “offensive and insensitive.”