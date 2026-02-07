What happened to Lil Jon's son? Rapper confirms report of Nathan Smith's death – ‘I am extremely heartbroken'

American rapper Lil Jon shared the heartbreaking news of the demise of his son, Nathan Smith, on Friday. He was 27. The record producer issued a joint statement with Nathan’s mother to confirm the sad news after police found a body in a pond north of Atlanta, Georgia.

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother [Nicole Smith] and I are devastated,” the statement said.

Lil Jon described his son as an “amazingly talented young man” who was a music producer, artist, engineer and New York University graduate.

“Thank you for all of the prayers and support in trying to locate him over the last several days. Thank you to the entire Milton police department involved,” the rapper added.

“Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet,” Lil Jon’s statement read. “He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted – he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest.”

Lil Jon is a Grammy‑winning rapper known for a string of chart‑topping hits and collaborations, including “Get Low,” “Turn Down for What,” “Snap Yo Fingers,” and “Shots”.

How did Lil Jon's son die? According to the police, Nathan, known professionally as DJ Young Slade, left his home in Milton, Georgia, “under unusual circumstances” on Tuesday morning.

The 27-year-old “ran out of his house and has been missing since,” the police's missing person poster on social media read. They also shared that he “left on foot and does not possess a phone”.

“He may be disoriented and in need of assistance. Family and friends are concerned for his safety,” the police added.

When the Milton police could not locate Nathan, they expanded their search to include a pond near his residence. On Friday, divers from the Cherokee County Fire Department found his body in the pond.

“The individual is believed to be Nathan Smith, pending official confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office,” police said in a statement.

The police ruled out foul play but said the case remains an open and active investigation. “Based on the investigation to date, there is no indication of foul play. However, the Milton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue to treat this as an open and active investigation.”

Police said no further details would be released until the cause and manner of death were determined by the medical examiner.