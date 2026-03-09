What is Jennifer Runyon's cause of death: Ghostbusters, Charles in Charge actress dies at 65

Hollywood star Jennifer Runyon, best known for her roles in Ghostbusters and the CBS show Charles in Charge, is no more. Runyon, 65, passed away on March 6. Her close friend, actor Erin Murphy, confirmed her death on Facebook.

Jennifer Runyon's death: What was the cause of death While Jennifer Runyon's official cause of death isn't shared, Murphy revealed that the actress battled cancer.

Erin Murphy wrote, “So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady. I’ll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children.”

“She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends,” read the tribute post. “I know from above she’s looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile. Rest in peace, our Jenn.”

Who was Jennifer Runyon Born on April 1, 1960, in Chicago, Jennifer Runyon was the daughter of radio announcer and DJ Jim Runyon and actress Jane Roberts.

Runyon made her feature film debut in 1980 with the film To All a Good Night and went on to star in Up the Creek and Ghostbusters in supporting roles.

Jennifer Runyon's best works in film and television Over time, Runyon also took on the lead role as Gwendolyn Pierce in the 1984 sitcom Charles in Charge in season one. In 1988, she essayed the role of Cindy Brady in the TV film A Very Brady Christmas. In the same year, she played the lead in The In Crowd and featured in Quantum Leap.

Besides these, some of her works also include the popular comedy 18 Again! alongside George Burns and Charlie Schlatter. She also starred in Murder, She Wrote, A Man Called Sarge, and Beverly Hills, 90210.