When will The Way Home Season 3 and 4 arrive on Netflix? Here’s all you need to know

Hallmark Channel’s The Way Home has turned into one of Netflix’s surprise hits this fall. The time-travel family drama made its US streaming debut on October 1, 2025, and immediately landed in Netflix’s Top 10. Viewers have been watching every episode, and now many are asking the same thing: When do the next two seasons arrive?

A fan-favorite series finding new life on Netflix The Way Home follows three generations of women - played by Chyler Leigh, Andie MacDowell, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow - as they reunite and confront their family’s tangled past. The series blends small-town warmth with a twist of time travel.

According to What’s on Netflix, the show’s arrival on Netflix is part of a wider licensing deal between the streamer and Hallmark Media. The agreement also includes romantic comedies and holiday movies, such as The Book Club Murders, which joined Netflix alongside The Way Home on October 1. A wave of Christmas movies are also set to roll out internationally in November, followed by more Hallmark titles in early 2026.

Season 3 coming in February 2026 As per What’s on Netflix, fans can expect The Way Home season 3 to hit Netflix in February 2026, a few months after its Hallmark Channel broadcast. The third season first aired on Hallmark in early 2025, running 10 episodes through March.

The season also brings new faces, including Julia Tomasone, Jordan Doww, and Devin Cesshetto, who portray younger versions of existing characters.

Netflix’s license for The Way Home currently runs through at least October 2027, meaning the series will stay available for several years, possibly longer if the partnership continues.

Filming of Season 4 underway in Canada A fourth season has already been confirmed and is currently filming in Scarborough, Ontario. Production began in mid-August 2025 and is expected to wrap on November 26, 2025.

In a statement announcing the renewal, Hallmark praised its creative team. “Our talented writing staff led by the mother-daughter show running team of Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke continues to amaze us as they raise the bar each season,” it stated.

Season 4 will air on Hallmark Channel in 2026, but it may take a while to appear on Netflix - likely after its exclusive run on Hallmark and Hallmark+.

FAQs When did The Way Home debut on Netflix? The Way Home premiered on Netflix on October 1, 2025, marking its US streaming debut.

When will season 3 arrive on Netflix? Season 3 of The Way Home is scheduled to release on Netflix in February 2026, a few months after its Hallmark Channel run.

Where is season 4 filming? Season 4 is currently being filmed in Scarborough, Ontario, with production expected to wrap by late November 2025.