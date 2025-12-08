Where Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sons—Quincy, Justin, and Christian—stand today amidst acting, music, and scandals?

The lives of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ three sons—Quincy, Justin, and Christian—remain under intense scrutiny following their father's conviction on charges including transportation to engage in prostitution, his 50-month prison sentence, and the subsequent release of the Netflix programme, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

While the family navigates the fallout from the documentary and the patriarch's imprisonment, the three men have each established careers in the entertainment industry and publicly stood by their father, even as one faces serious legal challenges of his own.

Advertisement

What is Diddy's oldest, Quincy, doing? Quincy Combs, 34, is the son of the late model Kim Porter and was adopted by Combs during his long-term relationship with her. He has carved out a distinct path in acting and music, appearing in programmes such as Power Book III: Raising Kanan and releasing his album Sleepover? in November 2025.

Despite his independent success, Quincy remained a central pillar of support during the trial. In a powerful statement to the court, he offered a spirited defence of his father, asserting that the family would "love him unconditionally through his struggles." He further emphasised that he had witnessed a profound personal transformation in Combs, noting lessons his father had learned throughout the ordeal.

Advertisement

More about Diddy and Misa Hylton's son Justin Justin Dior Combs, 31, whom Combs shares with fashion designer Misa Hylton, is a University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) graduate who has focused his career on media. He previously co-hosted the interview series Respectfully Justin on Revolt TV and secured a role in the programme Power Book II: Ghost.

Like his older brother, Justin used the sentencing hearing to fiercely defend his father’s character. He described the disgraced mogul as a "superhero" and someone who had "changed for the better," reinforcing the unified front presented by the Combs children throughout the legal proceedings.

Diddy and Kim Porter's Christian - who is facing his own legal troubles The narrative surrounding Diddy’s third son, Christian Casey Combs—his first biological child with Kim Porter—has been the most volatile. Performing as King Combs, the 27-year-old released his EP Never Stop in June 2025, featuring the defiant track "Diddy Free," a collaboration with Kanye West that directly addressed his father’s legal situation.

Advertisement

However, Christian is simultaneously contending with his own serious legal troubles. In April 2024, a lawsuit was filed accusing him of sexual assault and harassment regarding an employee on a yacht chartered by his father. While Christian’s legal team has dismissed the accusations as a "lewd and meritless claim," the case remains ongoing, drawing uncomfortable parallels to the charges his father faced in the Netflix documentary.

About ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ documentary by 50 Cent The four-part docuseries "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" serves as the culmination of 50 Cent's long-promised exposé on his rap rival. Produced by the G-Unit mogul and directed by Alexandria Stapleton, the series chronicles Diddy's rise and dramatic fall, focusing heavily on the sexual misconduct allegations that led to his recent conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The documentary has drawn significant attention for featuring previously unseen, "exclusive" footage of Combs filmed in the days leading up to his September 2024 arrest—material Combs' legal team slammed as "stolen" in a statement condemning the project as a "shameful hit piece."

Advertisement