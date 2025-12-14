Where to watch The Copenhagen Test? OTT release date, cast, plot, inspiration, and more

The Copenhagen Test, an upcoming science fiction spy thriller television series by Thomas Brandon, is currently the talk of the town. Set to release in December this year, the series follows the story of a Chinese-American analyst, played by Simu Liu, who rose to fame for his portrayal of Shang-Chi in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Here is all we know about The Copenhagen Test.

The Copenhagen Test: OTT release and episodes All eight episodes of The Copenhagen Test will be released on Peacock on December 27, reports Rotten Tomatoes. Creator Thomas Brandon has written the first two and eighth episodes of the series. Jamie Chan, Adam Benic, Marilyn Fu, Hannah Rosner, Jennifer Yale, and Monica Buccini are the others who contributed to writing.

The Copenhagen Test: Plot The Copenhagen Test is about Alexander Hale, a first-generation Chinese-American analyst (Simu Liu), who is pitted against the same top-secret spy agency he works for – The Orphanage. Things take an interesting turn after The Orphanage hacks Hale’s eyes and ears. The organisation builds a fake world for Hale to inhabit. For Hale, the line between what is real and constructed blurs.

The Copenhagen Test: Cast Simu Liu is playing the lead role as Alexander Hale in The Copenhagen Test. Other important cast members include Melissa Barrera (as Michelle), Sinclair Daniel (as Parker) and Brian d'Arcy James (as John Moira). Mark O'Brien and Kathleen Chalfant, Sara Amini, Saul Rubinek, and Hannah Cruz are also part of the cast.

The Copenhagen Test: Inspiration Showrunner, creator, and writer Thomas Brandon told Entertainment Weekly that he came up with the idea of The Copenhagen Test during Donald Trump’s first term as the United States president in 2017.

“There was this moment where he (Donald Trump) gave away classified information to Russian ambassadors, and you could see the shock waves go through the intelligence community,” recalled Brandon. He said the incident made him think about the possibility of a “deep state”.

“What if there were a group of incredibly boring bureaucrats who actually believed in the ideals of what this country could be, quietly trying to hold things together?” he had wondered.

In a heartbeat, Brandon knew he wanted to create a spy thriller that explored his concerns.

