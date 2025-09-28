Who is Benny Blanco, the singer who married Selena Gomez? Net worth to hit songs —10 unknown facts about Eastside singer

Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco in a grand ceremony on Saturday, September 27, at a private Santa Barbara estate in California's Los Angeles. The dreamy wedding was a night to remember that featured several A-list stars and celebrity friends.

The 33-year-old ‘Back to You’ singer finally made her relationship with 37-year-old Benny Blanco official after almost two years. The “Love You Like a Love” hitmaker shared a set of heartfelt and adorable photos from the ceremony on Instagram, showing the couple deeply in love.