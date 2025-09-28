Who is Benny Blanco, the singer who married Selena Gomez? Net worth to hit songs —10 unknown facts about Eastside singer

Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco in a grand ceremony on Saturday, September 27, at a private Santa Barbara estate in California's Los Angeles. The dreamy wedding was a night to remember that featured several A-list stars and celebrity friends.
The 33-year-old ‘Back to You’ singer finally made her relationship with 37-year-old Benny Blanco official after almost two years. The “Love You Like a Love” hitmaker shared a set of heartfelt and adorable photos from the ceremony on Instagram, showing the couple deeply in love.
Dressed in tuxedo, Benny Blanco looked dapper, who has been dating Selena Gomez since 2023.