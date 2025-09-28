Subscribe

Who is Benny Blanco, the singer who married Selena Gomez? Net worth to hit songs —10 unknown facts about Eastside singer

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez got married on September 27 at a private estate in Santa Barbara. The couple, dating since 2023, celebrated their union with A-list stars at their dreamy wedding. Gomez shared heartfelt photos from the ceremony, marking their love officially after two years.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published28 Sep 2025, 06:50 AM IST
Advertisement
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California.(X @wilkinmeta)

Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco in a grand ceremony on Saturday, September 27, at a private Santa Barbara estate in California's Los Angeles. The dreamy wedding was a night to remember that featured several A-list stars and celebrity friends.

Advertisement

The 33-year-old ‘Back to You’ singer finally made her relationship with 37-year-old Benny Blanco official after almost two years. The “Love You Like a Love” hitmaker shared a set of heartfelt and adorable photos from the ceremony on Instagram, showing the couple deeply in love.

Also Read | Selena Gomez shares retro wedding photos after marrying Benny Blanco
Advertisement

Dressed in tuxedo, Benny Blanco looked dapper, who has been dating Selena Gomez since 2023.

From net worth to hit songs — 10 unknown facts about Eastside singer

What is Benny Blanco's real name?

  • Benjamin Joseph Levin is professionally known as Benny Blanco.
  • Born on March 8 in the year 1988 in Reston, Virginia, to Sandra and Andrew Levin, Benny Blanco made his debut as a as a standalone solo artist in July 2018 with "Eastside" that featured Halsey and Khalid, on his own label Friends Keep Secrets with Interscope Records. Some of his own releases — I Found You, Better to Lie and Roses — also performed well.

Also Read | Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco wedding: Taylor Swift hides under umbrellas | In pic
  • Benny Blanco, who was mentored by the prolific pop music producer Dr Luke, has worked with top artists like Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Kesha, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Kanye West, Gracie Abrams, Justin Bieber, the Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miguel, Halsey, BTS and Camila Cabello.
  • Some of his best hits as a music producer include Kesha's Tik Tok, Katy Perry's Teenage Dream, Maroon 5's Payphone and Rihanna's Diamonds.
  • In a 2018 interview with New York Times, Benny Blanco revealed that he always wanted to be a rapper but switched to production when he realised "no one cares what a chubby Jewish kid from Virginia thinks.”
  • Besides producing and writing songs, Benny Blanco helmed two record labels under the Interscope Records banner – Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets.
  • Benny Blanco also released his own cookbook titled ‘Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends,’ featuring some of his favourite recipes.
  • Benny Blanco once struggled with anxiety and impostor syndrome. He opened about his mental health and said, “I kept it to myself. I was like, ‘Of course, the room spins when you’re about to take a test when you’re 12. I started doing [cognitive behavioral therapy]. It was very important to me to get this toolbox. Whenever I was having anxious thoughts, I could reach into this little toolbox and help myself get over it. I’ve helped so many artists and people do that.”

Advertisement
Also Read | Taylor Swift attends Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding | See Insta post
  • However, some of his own releases went on to do well too, like Eastside as well as I Found You, Better to Lie, and Roses.
  • As of 2025, Benny Blanco's net worth is estimated to be around $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez's net worth is $1 billion.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsUsHollywoodWho is Benny Blanco, the singer who married Selena Gomez? Net worth to hit songs —10 unknown facts about Eastside singer
Read Next Story