Who is Gracie Cochrane? Harry Potter actress exits HBO series after Season 1

HBO’s highly anticipated adaptation of Harry Potter is set to undergo an early casting change, with actor Gracie Cochrane stepping away from the role of Ginny Weasley after completing work on the show’s first season.

Harry Potter show's Ginny Weasley to be recast for Season 2 The announcement comes as the series prepares to move into its adaptation of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, a storyline in which Ginny becomes one of the franchise’s most central characters.

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In a joint statement shared by Cochrane and her family, the actor confirmed her departure from the HBO production.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO ‘Harry Potter’ series after Season 1,” Cochrane and her family said in a joint statement. “Her time as part of the ‘Harry Potter’ world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds.”

HBO also addressed the casting change in a separate statement, expressing support for the decision while thanking the young actor for her contribution to the series.

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A representative for HBO said: “We support Gracie Cochrane and her family’s decision not to return for the next season of HBO’s Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best.”

Who is Gracie Cochrane? Gracie Cochrane is a young British actor, believed to be around 11 or 12 years old, who was cast as Ginny Weasley in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter adaptation. Before joining the wizarding franchise, Cochrane had already gained experience through stage productions including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Les Misérables, while also appearing in projects like Apple TV's Blitz.

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She emerged as one of the newer young talents in British entertainment following her casting in the highly anticipated fantasy series.

More about Ginny Weasley The recasting arrives at a significant point in the story’s progression. While Ginny Weasley plays a relatively minor role in the opening instalment, the character becomes deeply important in Chamber of Secrets, which is expected to form the basis of the show’s second season.

In the original novel, Ginny becomes entangled with the dark magical diary of Tom Riddle, unknowingly falling under the influence of the future Lord Voldemort. Her possession by the diary ultimately drives the central mystery surrounding the attacks at Hogwarts and the reopening of the Chamber of Secrets.

Because of that storyline, the role demands considerably more screen time and emotional depth compared with the first season.

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In the original film franchise, Ginny Weasley was portrayed by Bonnie Wright across all eight Harry Potter films. Wright’s portrayal gradually evolved from a shy younger sibling into one of the saga’s key supporting characters and eventual romantic partner to Harry Potter.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.