Who is Hailee Steinfeld? All about Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s married life

NFL star Josh Allen, known for his rocket arm, fearless play, and leadership as the face of the Buffalo Bills, has another reason to smile off the field. The 2024 NFL MVP has built a steady and loving life with actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld — a relationship that has quietly grown from a private romance to a heartwarming marriage story.

How did Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld meet? Their romance began discreetly in May 2023, shortly after Allen’s previous breakup. The pair were first spotted dining together and later spending Memorial Day weekend in New York City. Reports soon confirmed what fans suspected — as People magazine noted, they had been “hanging out for a few weeks” and were “having fun.”

Despite being in the public eye, Allen and Steinfeld kept things low-key during the early months of their relationship. By August 2023, Allen broke his silence on the Pardon My Take podcast, confirming they were indeed together.

A year later, in July 2024, Allen made their relationship Instagram official with a carousel of photos captioned “Onward .” One photo showed the couple standing on a cliff overlooking the ocean — the very moment he proposed.

How did Josh Allen propose? In her Beau Society newsletter, Steinfeld shared the story behind the proposal. On the morning of that day, she had jokingly asked, “Can we get married already? What are you waiting for?” — unaware that Allen already had the ring in his pocket.

“Little did you know I was about to propose to you,” he later wrote to her.

Allen later admitted that he had been nervous throughout the day, getting emotional whenever he thought about what was coming.

When did they get married? The couple tied the knot in May 2025 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, surrounded by close family and friends. The ceremony was intimate and elegant — true to their preference for keeping their personal life private despite their fame.

How does Hailee Steinfeld support Josh Allen? Allen has been open about how much Steinfeld means to him, both personally and professionally. Speaking to the Associated Press, he said, “She’s been a huge part. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter.”

From quiet dinners in New York to sharing an MVP-winning season, their relationship has evolved with love, respect, and humour.

