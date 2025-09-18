Who is Jimmy Kimmel? ABC show host fired over remarks on Charlie Kirk's killing — know about his career and net worth

ABC's late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, will be taken off-air, the network announced on Wednesday. It was said to be one of America's most influential late-night shows. US President Donald Trump celebrated the news, calling it "great News for America."

Who is Jimmy Kimmel? Jimmy Kimmel is an American television host, comedian, writer, and producer. He is the host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a late-night talk show that premiered on ABC on January 26, 2003.

Kimmel is said to criticise President Trump. A new study at George Mason University found that he has 177 jokes about President Trump's first 100 days in office.

At the 76th Creative Arts Emmys, Jimmy Kimmel was awarded the 2025 Outstanding Host for a Game Show. The host won the award for hosting 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' on September 7.

His show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was also nominated for Outstanding Talk Series at Emmy Awards 2025.

According to his biography on IMDb, Jimmy Kimmel was born on November 13, 1967, in Brooklyn, New York City, US. He began his career in radio, working as a morning DJ before transitioning to television in the late 1990s.

He is popularly known for Jimmy Kimmel Live! (2003), The Man Show (1999) and Win Ben Stein's Money (1997). He had also hosted the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2018, and the Emmy Awards in 2012 and 2016.

According to the Television Academy, Kimmel also produced such shows as Crank Yankers, Sports Show with Norm Macdonald, and The Andy Milonakis Show.

Kimmel has been married to Molly McNearney since July 13, 2013. They have two children. He was previously married to Gina Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmel also broke the Guinness World Record for most miles flown in a five-day work week (30,000-plus miles back and forth from New York to California), hosting two television shows, as per IMDb.

Jimmy Kimmel was also awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Television at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California, on January 25, 2013.

In 2018, Time magazine named him as one of "The World's 100 Most Influential People".

Jimmy Kimmel's net worth The Emmy-winning TV host's net worth was $35 million in 2017, according to IMDb. But, as of 2025, Jimmy Kimmel's net worth stands at $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How much does Jimmy Kimmel make per year as host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"? $15 million, the report stated.

According to Forbes, Jimmy Kimmel is ranked 23rd among the highest-paid TV hosts in 2025. As per the report, he earns approximately $16 million.

Why was Jimmy Kimmel fired? Jimmy Kimmel's show was suspended by the ABC network following his remarks on the assassination Trump ally Charlie Kirk.

During a monologue on his late-night show on Monday, Kimmel said, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.

Charlie Kirk was shot dead on September 10 at an event at a Utah university in what the governor had described as a political assassination.

On Wednesday, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr openly threatened the license of ABC affiliates who broadcast Kimmel's show.

Hours later, Nexstar, one of the country's biggest owners of ABC affiliate stations, announced it would be removing the show from its stations.