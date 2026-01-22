Who is John Donaldson? Here everything to know about the ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ host Vanna White's husband

Vanna White, popularly known for co-hosting ‘Wheel Of Fortune,’ is now married. On Wednesday, White announced her wedding on social media. She married her longtime partner, John Donaldson, after their relationship of about 14 years.

Vanna White announce marriage Announcing the marriage, Vanna White shared online a picture from her big day. "Surprise! We got married!" she wrote.

“John and I have been in love for more than a decade, and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony. We’re excited to share this new, joyful chapter in our lives with all of you! Love, Vanna and John."," it further read.

However, it remains unknown when exactly they got married.

How did Vanna White meet John Donaldson White and Donaldson first met in 2012 when a friend introduced them at one of her barbecues. She told PEOPLE in 2019, "I remember looking at him and thinking, 'He's really cute,'". She added, “We ended up talking for a long time that night.”

Who is John Donaldson According to multiple reports, Donaldson is a construction professional with a background in real estate. He has a construction business in the name of JDC Construction and Development Group, focusing on restoration and property development of projects.

He hails from Santa Monica, California. It is believed that he was born in the area where he continues to live with White.

How old is Vanna White's husband John Donaldson While there's no confirmed report regarding Donaldson's age, Hindustan Times reported that he might be somewhere between 59 to 60 years old as of January 2026.

As per an exclusive interview with White and Donaldson on Hollywood Life in 2023, Donaldson was 57 years old back then. If true, Donaldson should be entering his 60s now.

Why Vanna White did not marry John Donaldson initially Talking about not marrying despite being together for 12 years, earlier Vanna White shared her thoughts on the topic. She told People.com in 2023, “I mean, we've been together 12 years, and I feel like we are married."

"Do we have to get married? No, because we feel comfortable in our relationship. You know what I mean? I know that he's the one. He knows I'm the one.

“We don't really talk about it, but you never know.” “I mean, I guess we could, but in my eyes and his eyes, we are married,” she added.

Vanna White on John Donaldson White went on to call Donaldson the ‘male version’ of herself. “We really are very similar. We get along so well. He's easy. He's easy, and he lets me be me, and I let him be him,” she shared about 3 years ago.

Vanna White's previous marriage Meanwhile, both White and Donaldson have been previously married.

While Vanna White was married to restaurateur George Santo Pietro (1990 to 2002), details about Donaldson's previous marriage is not available online.