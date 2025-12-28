Who is Mario Rodriguez? Actor behind the $77 million lawsuit accusing Tyler Perry of sexual assault and abuse of power

Mario Rodriguez was little known outside casting circles until his name surfaced in a lawsuit that has sent shockwaves through Hollywood.

Who is actor Mario Rodriguez? An actor with a modest résumé, Rodriguez has accused filmmaker and media mogul Tyler Perry of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in a civil suit filed in California on December 25. Perry has denied the allegations.

Rodriguez first spoke publicly earlier this month in an emotional video shared on Instagram, which was later reported on by People. In the video, he described the emotional toll of remaining silent for years, telling followers he felt “scared and ashamed” for not speaking out sooner. He said the decision to come forward was driven by regret and a desire to prevent others from being harmed.

In a subsequent interview cited by CBS News, Rodriguez reflected on the cost of his silence, saying: “If I would’ve spoken up sooner, I could’ve saved somebody that this probably happened to after me.” The remark has since been widely referenced in coverage of the case as emblematic of the power dynamics he alleges kept him quiet.

According to the lawsuit, details of which were first reported by Variety, Rodriguez claims he met Perry in 2014 after a trainer at an Equinox gym in Los Angeles allegedly told him that Perry wanted his contact information to discuss potential work. The complaint outlines several alleged incidents over multiple years, some of which are said to have taken place at Perry’s Los Angeles home. Rodriguez is seeking $77 million in damages.

The lawsuit also names Lionsgate, alleging the studio failed to intervene despite being aware of Perry’s alleged conduct. Both Perry and Lionsgate have denied the claims. Perry’s legal team has dismissed the lawsuit as baseless, describing it as an attempt to exploit the filmmaker’s public profile.

What projects has Mario appeared on? Rodriguez appeared briefly in ‘Boo! A Madea Halloween’ (2016), where he was credited as “Frat Guy No. 10”, placing him within Perry’s professional orbit. Outside acting, Rodriguez has worked as a model and promoter. Born in Pomona, California, he later moved to Orange County and, in 2013, was discovered by designer Michael Costello, going on to walk at LA Fashion Week.

The case remains unresolved, but Rodriguez’s allegations have once again forced the entertainment industry to confront difficult questions around power, access and accountability. Whether the lawsuit succeeds or not, his decision to speak publicly has already ensured that his story — once private — is now part of a much wider cultural reckoning.