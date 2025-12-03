Who is Maxx Morando, the drummer engaged to Miley Cyrus? Here's all we know

Miley Cyrus is engaged!

The singer was spotted wearing a chunky cushion-cut diamond ring at the Avatar: Fire and Ash world premiere in Los Angeles on December 1, which she attended alongside drummer Maxx Morando, sparking speculation.

People.com, citing a source, confirmed Miley Cyrus's engagement to Maxx Morando the next day.

Who is Maxx Morando? Maxx Morando is an American musician and drummer, best known for his work with the rock band Liily.

Born on 16 November 1998 in Los Angeles, California, to Dan and Amy Morando, Maxx grew up in a creative household. At the age of 8, Maxx began his formal training as a musician at the School of Rock.

Maxx first gained recognition as the drummer for the punk rock band The Regrettes, where he played from 2015 to 2018.

In 2016, he co-founded the band Liily, which has been noted for its energetic performances and innovative sound.

Other than drumming, Maxx is also a songwriter and has collaborated with various artists, including Miley Cyrus, on tracks like “Handstand” and “Violet Chemistry”.

“Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her,” People.com said, citing an insider.

How did Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando meet? Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando were first romantically linked in December 2021, People.com reported. The couple confirmed their romance in April 2022, when they were spotted passionately kissing while out in West Hollywood.

Sharing the story of how the three-time Grammy winner first met the drummer, Miley said, “We got put on a blind date.”

In an interview with British Vogue in June 2023, she said, “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him.” “I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave,’” she said.

In a November 2024 interview with Harper's Bazaar, the singer addressed the six-year age difference, saying their age gap works because they “just don’t take life too seriously.” She, however, noted that Maxx “looks at life really differently than I do”.

