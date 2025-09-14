Who is Nate Bargatze? All about Comedian who will host 77th Primetime Emmy Awards 2025

Nate Bargatze has been named the host of the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, set to take place in 2025.
While he may not be a household name in the UK just yet, the American comedian has quietly become one of the most successful stand-up acts in the United States.
Known for his clean, observational humour and deadpan delivery, Bargatze’s comedy focuses on everyday situations — marriage, parenting, and growing up in the American South — all delivered without swearing or shock value.
His laid-back style and self-deprecating charm have earned him a devoted fan base.
Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Bargatze began his career in the early 2000s, performing in clubs and writing for late-night television.
He gained wider attention with his Netflix specials ‘The Tennessee Kid’ and ‘The Greatest Average American’. More recently, his Amazon Prime special ‘Hello World’ helped cement his place among the top comics working today.
In 2023, Bargatze made headlines after selling out arenas across the U.S., becoming one of the year’s highest-grossing touring comedians. He also hosted Saturday Night Live in 2023, with a widely praised opening monologue.
Outside of stand-up, he hosts the popular podcast ‘Nateland’, where he and fellow comedians chat about everything from history to bizarre trivia — all in his signature deadpan style.
As the Emmy Awards continue their search for fresh, engaging hosts, Bargatze's grounded, everyman persona may be just what the show needs.
The 77th Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 14, at 5 PM PT. (September 15, at 5:30 AM IST)
The event will be held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles and will stream live on Paramount+.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.