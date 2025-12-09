Who is Nutsa Buzaladze, Georgian singer who performed US national anthem at Eagles vs Chargers MNF

Georgian singer Nutsa Buzaladze, who is commonly known as Nutsa, impressed the crowds, who had gathered for Philadelphia Eagles versus Los Angeles Chargers football match, by singing the US national anthem on 8 December. When the Los Angeles Chargers host the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium, Nutsa had announced that she will perform the anthem for the Monday Night Football (MNF).

The internationally acclaimed vocalist is renowned for several hits, including Firefighter, Gelodebi, We Are One and AMEN, among others. The 28-year-old lifted the atmosphere with her energetic voice.

Hours before her live performance, she posted a video of soundcheck. Expressing gratitude over this opportunity, Nutsa in a post on Instagram she wrote, "Tonight at Monday Night Football 🏈 Chargers vs. Eagles - I have the honor of performing the National Anthem. This is a truly historic moment: for the first time in history, a Georgian artist will sing the American National Anthem on Monday Night Football 🇺🇸❤️ As a girl from Georgia standing on one of the biggest stages in sports, I feel incredibly proud, humbled, and grateful."

From early life to rise to fame — all about Georgian singer Nutsa Born in 1997 in Georgia's Tbilisi, she spent most of her childhood in Turkey. She set off on her musical journey at a tender age. Nutsa was just 5-years-old when she performed in a children’s music group. Later, she became the lead vocalist and guitarist in another ensemble.

When Nutsa was 8-year-old, she joined formal piano training. The break though in her solo singing career came in 2011 with an appearance on “Georgia’s Got Talent.” In 2015, Nutsa rose to fame by winning the prestigious New Wave Music Festival in Jurmala, Latvia. This is a significant achievement for young artists from Europe and Asia.

In the following years, she competed in several televised music competitions, including “The Voice of Turkey.”

In 2017, her song “White Horses Run” finished second in Georgia’s national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest. Buzaladze followed with her debut album Nutsa22 in 2019, a collection of Georgian covers and original English-language material. That same year, she released “Gelodebi,” becoming one of her most recognized hits in Georgia.

