Who is Xolo Maridueña? One Piece ropes in Blue Beetle star as Portgas D. Ace in upcoming Season 3

One Piece is all set to return with a new season. For One Piece Season 3, Netflix confirmed actor Xolo Maridueña, who will play Portgas D. Ace on Wednesday. But who is he?

Who is Xolo Maridueña Xolo Maridueña, 24, is best known for playing Blue Beetle in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Besides starring in Blue Beetle (2023), he also starred in all six seasons of Cobra Kai as Miguel Diaz.

He has also lent his voice for Smurfs, Dog Years (upcoming), Fast & Furious Spy Racers and Invincible.

One Piece Season 3 in works One Piece Season 3 production is set to resume in Cape Town, South Africa, later in 2025.

Netflix reported "ONE PIECE will sail into its third season with an ace in the hole. The pirate fantasy adventure has recruited Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle) to portray Portgas D. Ace in Season 3, which heads back into production later this year in Cape Town, South Africa."

One Piece, based on the popular manga series of the same name, is Netflix's hit live-action series. Written by Eiichiro Oda, it is one of the longest-running Japanese manga series, whose first issue was released in 1997.

When will One Piece Season 2 release After two successful seasons, One Piece was renewed for Season 2 in August this year.

The show follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, played by Iñaki Godoy, who is “on his quest to find the legendary fabled treasure, the One Piece, and become King of the Pirates,” as per the official note.

Besides Maridueña, the show recently roped in Broadway star Cole Escola. He will essay the role of theatrical assassin Bon Clay in the upcoming, One Piece Season 3.

Meanwhile, One Piece Season 2 is set for release on March 10.

One Piece Season 2 plot Season 2 is said to unleash “fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet,” according to the official synopsis. “Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

Meet One Piece Season 2 cast The series features Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Check out the list of new cast members for One Piece Season 2 include:

Mikaela Hoover (Beef, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Superman) as Tony Tony Chopper

Rigo Sanchez (Outer Banks, Goliath) as Dragon

Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram

James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu

Sophia Anne Caruso (The School for Good and Evil) as Miss Goldenweek

Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess

Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M.

Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton) as Miss Wednesday

Sendhil Ramamurthy (Never Have I Ever, Do Aur Do Pyaar) as Nefertari Cobra

Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy, The Conners) as Dr. Kureha

Mark Harelik (Presumed Innocent, Preacher) as Dr. Hiriluk

Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9

Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5

Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine

David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) as Mr. 3

Werner Coetser (Getroud met rugby) as Dorry

Brendan Murray (Raised by Wolves) as Brogy

Clive Russell (Game of Thrones) as Crocus

Callum Kerr (Monarch) as Smoker

Julia Rehwald (Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures) as Tashigi

Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol

Ty Keogh (24 Hours To Live) as Dalton

Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0