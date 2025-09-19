Who was Brett James? Grammy-winning songwriter, dies aged 57 in North Carolina plane crash

Brett James, the Grammy-winning songwriter who helped shape the sound of modern country music, died on Thursday, 18 September, at the age of 57. He was killed when the small plane he was piloting crashed in Franklin, North Carolina. Two others on board also died.

Who was Brett James? Brett James was born Brett James Cornelius in Oklahoma City and went on to become one of Nashville’s most respected figures behind the scenes. His career as a songwriter spanned decades, with credits on hundreds of tracks recorded by some of the biggest names in country and pop.

He penned ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’, the breakthrough hit for Carrie Underwood that went on to win a Grammy. He also wrote Kenny Chesney’s ‘When the Sun Goes Down’ and Jessica Andrews’s ‘Who I Am’. Beyond country, his songs were recorded by Bon Jovi, Kelly Clarkson and Backstreet Boys, showing his ability to cross genres with ease.

In 2020, James was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the craft. Colleagues described him as a creative force whose music resonated with millions.

James’s death has left the music world in mourning. Tributes have poured in from artists and fans, remembering not only his remarkable talent but also his generosity and influence on younger songwriters.