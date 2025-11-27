Who was Ethan Browne? ‘Raising Helen' actor and son of singer Jackson Browne passes away at 52

Actor and model Ethan Browne, the son of singer Jackson Browne and actress and model Phyllis Major, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 52.

The news about Ethan's passing was shared on Jackson Browne's Facebook page, with the post saying that the 52-year-old was found "unresponsive at his home and passed away".

The cause of death was not revealed.

Who was Ethan Browne? Born on 2 November 1973, in Los Angeles, California, Ethan was raised by his father following Phyllis' death in 1976.

Ethan worked primarily as a model and a photographer, and had a brief stint in film and television, with one of his notable roles being in the Kate Hudson-starrer Raising Helen (2004).