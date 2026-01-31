Who was Grady Demond Wilson? The ‘Sanford and Son’ star dies at 79 - Here's what we know about his cause of death

Grady Demond Wilson, the beloved actor best known for playing Lamont Sanford on the classic American sitcom Sanford and Son, has died at the age of 79.

His son, Demond Wilson Jr., confirmed the news, saying his father died at home in Palm Springs, California after a battle with cancer. “I love him. He was a great man,” Wilson Jr. said in a tribute to his father.

Who was Grady Demond Wilson? Wilson was born Grady Demond Wilson on 13 October 1946 in Valdosta, Georgia, in the United States. He grew up in New York City and began performing on stage at a young age, appearing in Broadway productions and dancing at Harlem’s famed Apollo Theatre as a child.

Before he became a household name on television, Wilson served in the United States Army’s 4th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968. He was wounded during his service and returned home as a decorated veteran.

Wilson’s acting career took off after his military service. He appeared in guest roles on popular television series such as ‘Mission: Impossible’ and ‘All in the Family’, and he appeared in films including ‘The Organization’ (1971) and ‘Dealing: Or the Berkeley-to-Boston Forty-Brick Lost-Bag Blues’ (1972).

His big break came in 1972, when he was cast as Lamont Sanford on the NBC sitcom ‘Sanford and Son’. The show, adapted from the British series Steptoe and Son, centred on a father and son running a junk and antique business in Los Angeles.

Wilson starred opposite comedian Redd Foxx, who played his on-screen father, Fred Sanford. Over its five-season run, the series became one of the most popular and influential comedies on American television.

Wilson’s portrayal of Lamont — sensible, patient and often the voice of reason between his father’s antics — made him a beloved figure in households across the United States and beyond.

In his 2009 memoir Second Banana, he reflected on the role’s cultural impact, noting how the show helped open doors for Black performers on television. “Redd and I were making history back in those days,” he wrote.

After ‘Sanford and Son’ ended in 1977, Wilson continued acting. He starred as Raymond Ellis on the CBS sitcom Baby… I’m Back! in 1978 and later played Oscar Madison on The New Odd Couple in the early 1980s. He also appeared in the 1993 comedy Me and the Kid.

Life Beyond Acting In the mid-1980s, Wilson followed a lifelong personal calling by becoming an ordained Christian minister. He founded the Restoration House of America, a faith-based centre aimed at helping former inmates reintegrate into society with mentoring, spiritual support and practical training.

Wilson was also an author, writing several books that ranged from Christian topics to personal memoirs. He credited a near-death experience in youth, when his appendix ruptured at age 12, with inspiring his lifelong commitment to faith and service.

After nearly two decades away from mainstream entertainment, Wilson returned briefly to acting with his final screen appearance in the 2023 drama Eleanor’s Bench.

Personal Life and Legacy Wilson married former model Cicely Johnston in 1974, and the couple raised six children together. Throughout his life, Wilson balanced his artistic career with his devotion to family and faith.

Tributes poured in from fans and fellow performers following news of his passing. Many remembered him not only for his work on ‘Sanford and Son’, but also for the warmth and dignity he brought to his roles and his off-screen compassion.