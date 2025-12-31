Who was Isiah Whitlock Jr? 'The Wire' actor dies at 71

Veteran actor Isiah Whitlock Jr who was known for his roles in series like The Wire, Veep, Your Honor and The Residence and several Spike Lee movies, passed away on Tuesday in New York. He was 71. Reportedly, he died peacefully after his battle with an illness.

However, no much has been revealed about his health issue yet.

The news of the actor's death was confirmed by his manager to Deadline.

Who was Isiah Whitlock Jr? Isiah Whitlock Jr was a frequent in several shows with his memorable roles, including his best, State Senator R. Clayton “Clay” Davis on HBO’s The Wire.

Whitlock became popular on the show with his signature phase, an elongated “Sheeeeeit,” his stylized version on the word “sh*t." In a 2008 interview, the actor had shared that the expression was inspired by his uncle Leon.

He told Hobotrashcan about it, "I did it there, and I did it in She Hate Me. But then, when I got on to The Wire, I saw a couple of opportunities where I could do it, and I did. And they started writing it in.”

Watch here:

Born in South Bend, Indiana, he started his acting career with San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater after his graduation.

He gained recognition with his first notable role in 1987 as a guest shot on CBS’ Cagney & Lacey.

Isiah Whitlock Jr's hit TV shows With a career spanning over three decades in the acting industry, he has starred in guest roles in series like Law & Order franchise, mothership series, Special Victims Unit and Criminal Intent.

He became a popular face after starring in five seasons of David Simon’s drama. Initially, he was a recurring character in the first season, but by season 5, he joined the main cast.

He later returned to HBO for the the political satire, Veep, as George Maddox.

He also starred as politician Charlie Figaro in Showtime’s Your Honor.

Whitlock’s final TV role was as the Chief of Police opposite Uzo Aduba on Netflix’s White House murder mystery The Residence. The show premiered in March, 2025.

Isiah Whitlock Jr in films On the big screen, he collaborated with Spike Lee frequently, starring in six films including --25th Hour (2002), She Hate Me (2004), Red Hook Summer (2012), Chi-Raq (2015), BlacKkKlansman (2018) and Da 5 Bloods (2020).

He was last seen in Cocaine Bear. He also voiced for Pixar and Disney’s upcoming animated feature Hoppers.