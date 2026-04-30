Who was Jacqueline Falk? Columbo star Peter Falk’s daughter dies by suicide at 60

Jacqueline Falk, daughter of veteran Hollywood actor Peter Falk, has died at the age of 60. According to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, she died at a residence in Los Angeles on April 27, reported People.

The report stated that the manner of death has been ruled as suicide. It also noted that the case remains open as part of an ongoing investigation, while the body has been released.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding her death have been publicly disclosed.

A Private Life Away From The Spotlight

Despite her connection to a well-known Hollywood figure, Jacqueline Falk largely maintained a low public profile. She was one of two daughters adopted by Peter Falk and his first wife, Alyce Mayo, who was also his college sweetheart.

Unlike her father, who had a long and visible career in film and television, Jacqueline stayed away from the entertainment industry and public attention.

Legacy Of Peter Falk In Film And Television

Peter Falk was widely recognised for his portrayal of Lt. Columbo in the television series Columbo, a role that earned him multiple awards and widespread acclaim. Known for his distinctive screen presence, he built a lasting reputation in both television and film.

In addition to Columbo, Falk appeared in several notable films, including The Princess Bride, The Great Race and It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. He died in 2011 at the age of 83 after living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Sister Catherine Falk’s Advocacy Work

Jacqueline Falk is survived by her sister, Catherine Falk, who has been involved in advocacy related to family rights. Catherine has spoken publicly about her experiences during their father’s later years, particularly regarding access and communication issues.

Her advocacy contributed to efforts surrounding legislation often referred to as “Peter Falk’s Law,” which focuses on protecting visitation and communication rights for adult children in situations involving conservatorships.

According to the Catherine Falk Organization website, both sisters learned of their father’s death through media reports and their attorney. The organisation has also claimed that they were not informed about his burial.

Investigation Ongoing Authorities have indicated that the case related to Jacqueline Falk’s death remains under investigation. No additional official statements have been released at this time.