Who was Jasen Kaplan? Hollywood makeup artist, 'Finding Prince Charming' cast dies in New York at 46

Celebrity makeup artist Jasen Kaplan passed away on Wednesday night, reported Deadline. He was 46. Kalpan was best known for starring in the show, Finding Prince Charming.

The Hollywood makeup artist died in a New York City hospital before midnight, as per the report.

However, Kaplan's cause of death has not yet been revealed. According to Page Six and TMZ, an investigation has been launched. Reportedly, the New York City Police Department was investigating Kaplan’s building.

Who was Jasen Kaplan Jasen Kaplan, as a makeup artist, worked with several celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Cyndi Lauper, Lynda Carter, Kelly Osbourne, Bethenny Frankel and more.

The 46-year-old appeared on the dating show, Finding Prince Charming, in 2016. Hosted by Lance Bass, the show featured gay men competing for the love of Robert Sepulveda Jr.

However, Kaplan's time in the show was brief as he was eliminated in the second week. Unfortunately, Kaplan is the second contestant from the show to pass away in the last few weeks.

Finding Prince Charming alum Chad Spodick died in December 2025 by suicide, reported People.com.

Jasen Kaplan's last Instagram post Just weeks before his death, Jasen Kaplan had posted a heated video on Instagram. He reacted to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider for calling him ‘antisemitic.’

“Calling someone antisemitic is DANGEROUS. Especially when you have a platform. Jackie calling me antisemitic becuase I’m against what’s happening overseas in Gaza is VILE. DO NOT TAG my clients and call me something so gross because you think starving children is ok. It’s not. UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. Starving children, whether they are overseas or in utero is not OK,” his post read.

Celebs remember Jasen Kaplan Meanwhile, several celebrities shared tributes for Kaplan on social media.

Aubrey O'Day took to her Instagram Stories and posted videos of Jasen Kaplan in “honor who he was, the love he gave, and the space he will always hold in our lives.”

She wrote, “Last night, I lost my GHUB of 20 years. He passed away tragically, and none of us who loved him have even begun to process this loss.”

“Please check on your strong friends. I’m learning that sometimes they’re the ones who need you the most.”

Aubrey O'Day posts after Jasen Kaplan's death.

Osbourne added on Instagram, “I’m devastated I love you so much @jasenkaplan thank you for all the love, laughter and joy you brought my life. I hope you are at peace now. Life will never be the same without you! Rip my dear friend!”

Kelly Osbourne on the loss of Jasen Kaplan.

Promising to take care of Kaplan's pet dog, she also added, "@jasenkaplan I promise to make sure coco is always looked after.”