Who was John Eimen? ‘Leave it to Beaver’ child actor dies at 76 after cancer battle

John Eimen, a former child star known for his guest spot in “Leave it to Beaver,” passed away on Friday, November 21, after a cancer battle. He was 76.

His family told the Hollywood Reporter that John died at his home in Mukilteo, Washington, from prostate cancer. He had learned of his cancer diagnosis in September this year.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years and their two adult sons, Daniel and Chris Eimen.

Who is John Eimen? John Eimen, born 2 October 1949 in Chicago, moved to Los Angeles with his family when he was just a child.

John, a bright red-haired boy, was first discovered by a talent agent in first grade. “She often came by the school, and she and my teacher often went out after school for dinner or something,” he recalled on “The Jeff Dwoskin Show” in 2020.

“She saw me at school, and at that time, I had ridiculously bright red hair and the freckles, a really real all-American boy-type kid, 6 years old. She asked my teacher if maybe she could contact my parents and see about representing me,” he had said, adding that his parents were all for it.

After appearing as an extra in his first TV roles, young John landed a part in “Leave It to Beaver” as one of Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver’s (Jerry Mathers) classmates, starting with the show’s pilot episode that aired in 1957.

Through the 1960s, he appeared in episodes of “The Twilight Zone,” “The Comedy Spot,” “McKeever and the Colonel,” “The Lloyd Bridges Show,” “Wendy and Me”, and “Petticoat Junction.”

John was also hired to star in the 1961 TV drama “Dr Kate,” starring Jane Wyman, but plans for the show fell apart. “It seemed that a big break had come my way when I was chosen to play her son Tommy in the series’ pilot,” he recalled in a memoir he published with TV Party.

What did John Eimen do in his later years? John Eimen stepped away from acting as he grew older and worked as a singer, guitarist and songwriter. He moved to Japan, where he got married and spent 10 years teaching English.