Who was Pauline Collins? The Shirley Valentine star passed away at 85

Veteran British actor Pauline Collins passed away in London. She was 85. Collins, who was Oscar-nominated for the film Shirley Valentine, battled Parkinson's disease for several years.

Pauline Collins dies in London As per a report by the BBC, Collins died "peacefully" at her London care home, surrounded by her family.

Pauline Collins is best known for her iconic role as the angry housewife Shirley in Lewis Gilbert's Shirley Valentine. The film was based on the acclaimed stage play by Willy Russell.

While she missed Oscar despite a nomination, the role fetched her the Golden Globe Award for best actress. She also received a Bafta Award for her performance.

Who was Pauline Collins Born in Exmouth in 1940 and raised near Liverpool, Pauline Collins was trained as a teacher before discovering her passion for acting in the late 50s. She made her screen debut with a small cameo role as a nurse in the British medical drama Emergency Ward 10 (1957).

She later built her career with notable roles in films such as Secrets of a Windmill Girl (1966), where she played the role of a dancer in a London striptease club. Her popularity came through television after starring in The Liver Birds and later Upstairs, Downstairs, which made her a household name across the UK.

Collins achieved international fame with Shirley Valentine. She first performed the role on stage at London’s Vaudeville Theatre in 1988. Later, she reprised the role on Broadway and went on to star in the 1989 film adaptation, which earned her a place in the film industry.

Her other notable work includes City of Joy (1991) alongside Patrick Swayze, filmed in Calcutta.

Pauline Collins' family Collins married actor John Alderton in 1969. The couple often appeared together on screen. They welcomed three children — Nicholas, Kate, and Richard.

Her family said in a statement, as per a report by The Guardian, “Pauline was so many things to so many people, playing a variety of roles in her life. A bright, sparky, witty presence on stage and screen. Her illustrious career saw her play politicians, mothers and queens.

“She will always be remembered as the iconic, strong-willed, vivacious and wise Shirley Valentine – a role that she made all her own. We were familiar with all those parts of her because her magic was contained in each one of them.

“More than anything, though, she was our loving mum, our wonderful grandma and great-grandma. Warm, funny, generous, thoughtful, wise, she was always there for us. And she was John’s [Alderton’s] lifelong love. A partner, work collaborator and wife of 56 years.

