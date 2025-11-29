Who was Tony Germano? Netflix star, 55, falls to death while repairing roof of his home

Popular voice artist, actor Tony Germano succumbed to injuries after a fatal fall. He was 55. The Brazilian actor was reportedly repairing the roof of his residence when the accident took place.

Tony Germano dies in Brazil home People.com confirmed Germano's death from his representative, who shared: “It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of actor and voice artist Tony Germano on the morning of Wednesday, November 26. Tony suffered a fall at his residence and, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries.”

It continued, "We kindly ask for respect and understanding during this painful time for his family, friends, and colleagues. Tony leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His absence will be deeply felt."

Reportedly, Germano's service was held at the Bosque da Paz Cemetery in Vargem Grande Paulista on 27 November. His burial is scheduled, as per his rep.

How did Tony Germano die According to local outlets Folha de Sao Paulo and O Estado de Sao Paulo, Tony Germano was at his home in São Paulo when he fell. Reportedly, renovations were underway. It is believed that he was staying at his parents' home in Brazil before the freak accident, which caused him to lose balance.

Who was Tony Germano Tony Germano was best known for his Portuguese voice performances, including Nickelodeon's Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and Go, Dog, Go! on Netflix. He was also a part of Disney's 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast, as per reports.

He also voiced in projects like Elena of Avalor and The Muppets.

Germano's other works include stage stints in The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon and Jekyll & Hyde. Onscreen, he starred in 2025's Labyrinth of Lost Boys (playing Doctor Lauro) and in 2023's An Unforgettable Year: Autumn, as per IMDB.

Meanwhile, actor Miguel Falabella remembered Germano with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. According to the translation, he wrote, “Tony Germano says goodbye to this plan under the strong applause of his peers. An untouchable professional, a dear friend, a gifted actor, I have had the privilege of working alongside him in a few productions, such as Annie and the Man de la Mancha among others. Duty accomplished my dear. A kiss in the heart.”

Matheus Marchetti added on the platform, “I'll never forget when Tony walked into the audition room for the Sleepwalkers' Forest back in 2016.”