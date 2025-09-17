Why is Carrie Ann Inaba missing from ‘Dancing With the Stars’ S34 premiere? Here's what we know

Dancing With the Stars returned for a 34th season on Tuesday, September 16, but one familiar face was missing for the star-studded premiere of the dance show – Carrie Ann Inaba.

Carrie, a longtime judge on the reality show with Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, said she will miss the Tuesday premiere on Tuesday night due to an undisclosed illness..

This season’s cast includes Alix Earle, Corey Feldman, Whitney Leavitt, Robert Irwin, Dylan Efron and more.

Here's what Carrie Ann said: In an Instagram post, Carrie informed the DWTS fans of her absence from the show's Tuesday broadcast. She said that she was resting and would be back next week.

“I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather,” she said. “I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health.”

Although Carrie couldn't attend the first show of the season, she wished the Season 34 cast “the best of luck” as they took to the ballroom for the first time.

“In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck,” she wrote, adding, “I’ll be cheering you from home. Have a great show, everyone!”

Who will replace Carrie Ann Inaba for Tuesday night? According to a People report, Carrie Ann Inaba will not be replaced for the premiere episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34. This means Hough and Tonioli will be the only judges scoring and providing feedback to contestants for the night.

Here's how the Internet reacted: Carrie Ann's Dancing With the Stars' friends flooded the comment section with get well soon wishes and love.

“Get better soon sis,” DWTS co-host Julianne Hough commented. Her brother and Inaba’s co-judge Derek Hough shared two red heart emojis.

“Hope you feel better Carrie Ann!” added pro dancer Britt Stewart. Fellow pro Jenna Johnson also wrote, “Feel better Carrie Ann!!!”

Pro Pasha Pashkov commented, “Feel better!!!!!!” while his costar Emma Slater said, “Oh my love, get better soon. Sending love.”