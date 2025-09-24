Wicked For Good trailer: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo face friendship, fame and fury in Oz sequel

Universal Pictures, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, has released the final trailer for ‘Wicked: For Good’, the much-anticipated continuation of the story set in the land of Oz.

The film is scheduled to reach cinemas worldwide on November 21, 2025.

‘Wicked For Good’ trailer: Glinda-Elphaba test loyalty and survival The trailer showcases a blend of striking visuals, dramatic conflict and the musical numbers that have defined the ‘Wicked’ franchise. Snippets of well-known songs such as ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ and ‘No Good Deed’ feature prominently, heightening anticipation among long-time fans.

Set after the events of the original narrative, ‘Wicked: For Good’ follows Elphaba, now known as the “Wicked Witch of the West”, who has retreated into the forests of Oz.

In contrast, Glinda has emerged as a celebrated figure in the Emerald City, carefully navigating her position of influence.

When unrest grows and a hostile mob threatens Elphaba’s survival, the two women are forced to confront their shared history and fractured bond. The trailer hints at themes of power, redemption, and the endurance of friendship, with Glinda asking the pivotal question: “Think of what we could do together.”

More about the franchise The film features Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, alongside Jonathan Bailey and a wider ensemble cast. Directed by Universal, the production draws from Gregory Maguire’s best-selling novel and the Broadway musical, which has become a global phenomenon since its 2003 debut.

Audiences can expect large-scale set pieces, elaborate special effects and signature musical sequences including ‘For Good’, which has become one of the franchise’s most recognisable numbers.