Will Sigourney Weaver be back for another Alien film? Here's what we know so far

Sigourney Weaver has sparked renewed hope among fans of the ‘Alien’ franchise after revealing that she has read new material which could see the return of her iconic character, Ellen Ripley.

Sigourney Weaver to be back for another Alien film? The veteran actress confirmed she has been in discussions with long-time collaborator and producer Walter Hill, who has written 50 new pages exploring Ripley’s possible future.

“Walter Hill is a very good friend of mine, and he wrote 50 pages where Ripley would be now, and they are quite extraordinary. I don’t know if it’s going to happen, but I have had a meeting with Fox, Disney, or whoever it is now,” Weaver told the audience at New York Comic Con on Friday. “I said I have never felt the need. I was always like, ‘Let her rest, let her recover.’ But what Walter has written seems so true to me as very much about the society that would incarcerate someone who has tried to help mankind.”

Weaver went on to hint that the new script delves into social and moral questions reflective of contemporary issues. “She’s a problem to them, so she’s sort of tucked away. Anyway, I think it’s a very strong first 50 pages, and I’m thinking about working with Walter to see what the rest of the story would be,” she added.

Sigourney Weaver's Alien character shaped history The 74-year-old actress appeared on the Main Stage of Comic Con alongside a surprise guest — her ‘Alien’ co-star Veronica Cartwright. The two reminisced about their experiences filming Ridley Scott’s 1979 science fiction masterpiece, which transformed both of their careers and reshaped the genre itself.

For Weaver, who has since become synonymous with strong female leads in science fiction, her decision to join the original ‘Alien’ was never about an affinity for the genre but about the strength of the story and character. Ripley went on to become one of cinema’s most enduring heroines, featuring in four Alien films between 1979 and 1997.

Although no formal confirmation of a new ‘Alien’ project has been made, Weaver’s remarks suggest that conversations are taking place behind the scenes.