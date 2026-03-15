Will Smith to Bill Cosby: Ahead of Oscars 2026, Check celebs who are banned or expelled from Hollywood's biggest night

The 98th Academy Awards is all set to take place in Los Angeles. As preparation for Hollywood's biggest night is currently underway, buzz around who’s who of Tinseltown attending the ceremony has already made its way. But what we already know is who won’t be attending the Oscars 2026, as a list of celebrities were either expelled or banned by the Academy.

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Celebs banned or expelled from Oscars The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is known for its strict standards of conduct. Going by the same, the body has taken rare but firm, decisive disciplinary action against several prominent figures over the years. While some were banned from the Academy events, a few have been expelled from membership over violation of its code of conduct.

Will Smith The most recent ban by the organisation was put on actor Will Smith in 2022 after he slapped host, comedian Chris Rock, on stage. The incident happened during the live broadcast when Smith won the Best Actor for King Richard.

However, things took a different turn when he walked onto the stage following a joke directed at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. As he slapped the host, the incident sent shockwaves across the globe, becoming one of the most controversial moments in the history of the Oscars.

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Later, the Academy announced a 10-year ban on Will Smith, preventing him from attending Academy events. Smith also resigned from the Academy. However, he remains eligible for future nominations and awards.

Harvey Weinstein The Academy expelled former film producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017 in a rare move after sexual harassment and assault allegations. The decision is said to be a turning point in Hollywood, helping the global #MeToo movement.

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Over 80 women reported against Weinstein. The decision to expel him was passed with a two-thirds majority.

Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski In 2018, two high-profile figures were expelled by the Academy, adopting stricter ethical standards. These included comedian and actor Bill Cosby and filmmaker Roman Polanski. Cosby was removed after his conviction for sexual assault, while Polanski was expelled due to his 1977 conviction for unlawful sexual relations with a minor.

Carmine Caridi Godfatheractor Carmine Caridi was the first member to be expelled by the Academy in 2004. The decision was made after Caridi was found distributing DVD screeners of Oscar-nominated films, sent by distributors to Academy voters for their consideration. It was further linked to the online piracy networks, prompting strict action and legal battles.

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Adam Kimmel Filmmaker Adam Kimmel was expelled from the Academy in 2021 after aVarietyinvestigation revealed he was a registered sex offender. He had previously pleaded guilty to raping a minor girl, which was reportedly not known before his membership, violating the standards of the organisation.

Meanwhile, the Oscars 2026 will take place on Sunday night, ET. In India, it will be streaming live in the early hours on Monday.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.