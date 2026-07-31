Wonder Man cancelled for Season 2? Here's what we know so far

No more Wonder Man? According to Deadline, Wonder Man Season 2, which was renewed, has been officially cancelled at Disney+. The show starred Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Ben Kingsley in the roles of Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery, respectively.

Wonder Man cancelled Wonder Man also featured X Mayo, Demetrius Grosse, Zlatko Burić, Arian Moayed and Olivia Thirlby. It was created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, with Cretton helming the first two episodes.

The reports about the show not returning come despite Disney renewing Wonder Man for a second season in March, nearly two months after its premiere. The show marked its debut to strong critical acclaim, with a 91% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes alone. So, what went wrong?

Citing sources, Variety reported that a writers' room for Season 2 of the show was never set up.

It is said that the show writers have since been released to pursue other projects.

Yahya Abdul Mateen II reacts Yahya Abdul-Mateen II said in a statement that he’s “glad we got to be a part of something cool”, thanking his fans for their “genuine love”. The actor earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Wonder Man.

“Word just dropped that Wonder Man won’t be coming back for Season 2,” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II said on Instagram.

“(And if you don’t knowww, now ya knoww!) That’s life, right? Everything will shake out. I wanted to say thank you to everybody who WATCHED the show, ENJOYED the show, and SHARED that they enjoyed the show in some way or other.”

He continued, "The show worked. And that’s my favorite thing about it. I could see it on the faces of the Youtube reactors (because I watched along with y’all this time. Shoutout to y’all) and I can see in the messages I get saying how the show reminded some of you not to give up, and I feel it in the genuine love shared when I bump into some of you all during the day. So, thinking of you all today. I’m glad we got to be a part of something cool. Thank you for watching… And uhh… See you at the EMMYS.”

See post:

While Wonder Man will no longer return with Season 2, the characters of the show are likely to feature in other Marvel projects, reported Variety.

About Wonder Man The official logline of Wonder Man reads, “Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams (Abdul Mateen) is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery (Kingsley), an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak (Burić) is remaking the superhero film ‘Wonder Man.’ These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.”