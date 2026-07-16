World Cup 2026 final: Justin Bieber, BTS, Shakira among star-studded performers, Tom Cruise to join | Check full list

With Argentina securing a place in the FIFA World Cup final after a 2-1 victory over England, fans are now a step closer to the much-awaited final showdown. Spain will be clashing with Argentina for the prestigious trophy at New York New Jersey Stadium. But what else to expect from the finale match?

Who will perform at FIFA World Cup 2026 final? The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is scheduled for the afternoon of July 19. The match will see a closing ceremony and a halftime show, including the traditional singing of the National Anthem. A star-studded lineup of performers will keep the fans entertained.

According to Independent UK, Post Malone will headline the lineup at the FIFA Club World Cup final. Those attending the match from the stadium have been asked to arrive early, as FIFA reportedly said that they will play an active role in the opening festivities.

The celebrations will begin with Jennifer Hudson, who will sing the US national anthem.

FIFA's first-ever Club World Cup final halftime show will be curated by Coldplay front man Chris Martin. The lineup includes Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, and BTS. Burna Boy previously performed FIFA's official World Cup song, Dai Dai, at the opening ceremony.

The PS 22 Choir from Staten Island will also perform alongside Coldplay, while several Sesame Street characters are likely to make special appearances.

The halftime show aims to raise $100 million for FIFA's Global Citizen Education Fund, which would go towards children's education and sports worldwide.

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The performance is expected to last around 11 minutes. It could potentially means that the halftime interval might stretch beyond 20 minutes, allowing time for the stage set up and dismantled.

Celebs to attend Meanwhile, several celebrities are expected to make appearance at the final match. Reportedly Tom Cruise, streamer IShowSpeed, British singer-songwriter Robbie Williams, Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger and Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausini will be marking appearances.

However, it is not known yet if these celebs would be a part of the performances or not.

“Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament,” Heimo Schirgi, Fifa Chief Operating Officer, said in a press release, as quoted by Independent UK.

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According to FIFA, the closing ceremony aims to “celebrate the 48 teams’ unforgettable journey across the three host countries and 16 host cities throughout the tournament."

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When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 final The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, at 3:00 pm EDT. For those in India, the match would begin at 12:30 am IST on Monday, July 20.

It will be played at MetLife Stadium which comes with a capacity of 82,500 people.