Wuthering Heights trailer: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi bring a steamy, twisted love story to life

Wuthering Heights trailer: The first full-length trailer for 'Wuthering Heights', Emerald Fennell’s bold new take on Emily Brontë’s 1847 classic, is out — and it promises an intense, provocative retelling of what the film calls “the greatest love story of all time”.

The trailer showcases Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, first meeting as children before their relationship spirals into a destructive, all-consuming romance on the windswept moors of West Yorkshire. In one scene, Robbie’s Cathy asks Heathcliff what he would do if he were rich, to which he replies, “Live in a big house, be cruel to my servants, take a wife.”

A Passionate, Painful Love Story Much like Brontë’s novel, the film follows Cathy’s marriage to the wealthy Edgar Linton (played by Shazad Latif) to protect her social status. A heartbroken Heathcliff disappears, only to return seeking revenge. The trailer hints at the pair’s continued emotional turmoil — with dramatic shots of stormy nights, tearful reunions and passionate kisses, all set to Chains of Love, a new track by Charli XCX created for the film’s soundtrack.

Watch the trailer here:

Viewers also get glimpses of Fennell’s signature visual flair — heightened colour palettes, stylised costuming and a youthful energy that sets this adaptation apart.

A Controversial Reimagining Even before release, the film has sparked debate. Some questioned Robbie’s casting as Cathy, arguing she appears older than the character traditionally depicted. Others pointed out that Elordi does not match Heathcliff’s traditionally darker, Romany-coded appearance.

Fennell, however, has defended her vision. Speaking at a literary festival earlier this year, the *Promising Young Woman* director said *Wuthering Heights* has had a powerful hold on her since she first read it at 14. “I’ve been obsessed. I’ve been driven mad by this book,” she said, calling the novel deeply personal and “illicit”.

Reactions to early test screenings were reportedly polarising, with one viewer describing the film as “aggressively provocative and tonally abrasive”, noting an especially graphic execution scene that has already stirred controversy online.