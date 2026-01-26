Ye apologises with full-page advertisement, says he’s not ‘an antisemite’

Two years after his first public apology to the Jewish community for earlier comments widely viewed as antisemitic, Ye — the artist formerly known as Kanye West — has once more addressed the controversy with an extensive open letter placed as a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal on 26 January 2026.

Ye issues fresh apology over antisemitic remarks In the letter, Ye sought to explain his past behaviour, reflect on his mental health struggles, and deny that he holds antisemitic beliefs. His full statement was captioned “To Those I’ve Hurt” and has drawn significant global attention.

In his message, Ye began with an apology, acknowledging the hurt his remarks and actions have caused. He wrote, “My words as a leader in my community have global impact and influence. In my mania, I lost complete sight of that.”

Ye detailed his ongoing efforts to stabilise his life through medical and therapeutic support, stating, “As I find my new baseline and new center through an effective regime of medication, therapy, exercise, and clean living, I have newfound, much-needed clarity.”

Mental health has been a central theme in Ye’s statement. He said that a car accident in 2002, which broke his jaw and damaged the right frontal lobe of his brain, went undiagnosed for years and worsened his mental health, contributing to his bipolar type-1 disorder diagnosis.

Ye referred to the impact of this condition on his behaviour, writing, “When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick. You think everyone else is overreacting. You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely.”

Addressing his controversial past, Ye said, “I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst.” He went on to reflect on how the disorder affected his actions, including causing “poor judgment and reckless behaviour.”

Ye also confronted the most alarming aspects of his public conduct over recent years, when he made statements that were widely condemned, sold merchandise featuring symbols associated with hate, and released a track that included offensive content.

In his ad, he emphasised that “It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.” This statement was central to his effort to distance himself from bigotry and clarify his stance.

In a further gesture towards reconciliation, Ye extended his apology to other communities and individuals he feels he has hurt.

He wrote, “To the Black community — which held me down through all of the highs and lows and the darkest of times. The Black community is, unquestionably, the foundation of who I am. I am so sorry to have let you down. I love us.”

Despite the apology, the response from observers and commentators has been mixed. Some news outlets and advocacy groups, such as the Anti-Defamation League, have described the apology as “long overdue” but have stressed that words must be followed by actions to truly address the harm caused by his earlier rhetoric.

