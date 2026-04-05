Ye stages sold-out comeback concert at SoFi Stadium with Lauryn Hill, Travis Scott

In a high-stakes return to live performance, Ye delivered a sold-out concert at SoFi Stadium, marking a significant moment in his attempted comeback following years of public controversy.
The show, held in Southern California, came eleven months after the release of a deeply criticised track titled ‘Heil Hitler’ and just over two months after the artist issued a public apology addressing his antisemitic remarks. Despite the fraught backdrop, the concert drew tens of thousands of fans, signalling that Ye’s core audience remains intact.
Taking to the stage before a roaring crowd, Ye leaned heavily on nostalgia, performing more than 40 songs spanning his two-decade career. “I want to thank y’all for sticking by me all these years. Through the hard times, through the low times,” he told the audience. “I love you for that.” The remark appeared to resonate, with fans responding enthusiastically throughout the evening.
A standout moment came when Lauryn Hill joined Ye on stage for the first time. The pair performed an energetic rendition of ‘All Falls Down’, a 2004 track that originally sampled Hill’s voice.
Ye briefly stepped aside as Hill performed her own hits, including ‘Lost Ones’ and ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’, before returning for ‘Believe What I Say’. The two shared an embrace before Hill exited, underscoring the symbolic weight of her support.
The concert also featured appearances from Travis Scott, CeeLo Green, and Ye’s daughter, North West. The performers were suspended above the stadium floor using safety harnesses, standing atop a visually striking half-orb structure that shifted between imagery of the Moon, a rotating Earth, and a smoking sphere. The elaborate staging added a theatrical dimension to the already high-energy performance.
Midway through the show, a mass singalong of ‘Heartless’ appeared to lift Ye’s spirits. “That’s what 80,000 people sound like, ladies and gentlemen. … They said I’d never be back in the States. Two sold-out concerts, baby!” he declared, framing the event as both a personal and professional triumph.
The Los Angeles performance followed an earlier show at the same venue earlier in the week, which marked Ye’s first major US appearance in nearly five years. That initial concert was reportedly more tentative, with technical issues and uneven delivery drawing attention. By contrast, the second night displayed greater confidence and cohesion.
While questions remain about the long-term impact of Ye’s controversies on his career, the scale and reception of the SoFi Stadium concerts suggest that his return to the spotlight is, at least for now, firmly underway.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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