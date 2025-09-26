Yolanda Hadid lists Pennsylvania family farm where she met ex-fiance for $10.8M

Yolanda Hadid is bidding goodbye to her cherished Pennsylvania farm, listing the sprawling Bucks County estate for $10.8 million. Purchased in 2017, the 30-acre lavender and equestrian property was Hadid’s personal sanctuary after her divorce and her long battle with chronic Lyme disease, People magazine reported.

In a statement, Hadid said she “needed to get away from the noise of city life”.

“I longed for a sanctuary where I could heal and reconnect with Mother Earth,” TMZ quoted her as saying.

She added that when she found the farm, she instantly fell in love. “The energy was unbelievable, I knew I was home before I even saw the buildings.”

A place of memories for Hadid’s children The farm became a private retreat for her children - supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid as well as son Anwar - to escape city life while their careers soared. Bella and Gigi trained in the on-site jumping arena and often rode their horses bareback across the grounds, according to People.

Yolanda, as per People, reflected, “It truly is a slice of Heaven, a sanctuary and our safe haven.”

Historic estate with modern touches The property’s history dates back centuries. The main stone farmhouse, built in 1810, features three bedrooms, five bathrooms, five fireplaces, and multiple living and dining spaces. The land itself was first deeded in 1682.

According to People, Yolanda Hadid redesigned the interiors, carefully balancing modern design with preserved historic charm. An 8,000-square-foot stone barn from 1776 was converted into an entertainment space, gym, and professional equestrian facility.

There are three guest homes that have been named: the Carriage House, Corn Crib Cottage, and Lavender Cottage. Also, there is a resort-style pool, outdoor fire pit, meditation labyrinth and lush gardens. A restored spring house has been transformed into a wine and lavender oil cellar.

The farm also boasts 3,000 lavender plants, a nod to Hadid’s dedication to wellness and natural living.

A bittersweet goodbye The decision to sell comes after Hadid’s split from fiancé Joseph Jingoli, whom she met at the farm in 2017. They called off their engagement earlier this year after six years together.

Describing the property where her romance began, Hadid told People in 2018, “I made a love spiral and wrote down exactly everything that was important to me in a man, and he magically just rang the doorbell at the farm.”

Family challenges amid the sale The news of the listing comes amid Bella’s recent hospitalization due to health struggles tied to Lyme disease. Yolanda had posted about her daughter’s ongoing battle and wrote, “Watching my Bella struggle in silence has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me.”

