YouTube's No 1 Podcast has over 3,500 episodes, 20M+ subscribers; it's not The Diary Of A CEO or Kill Tony

The podcast boom has flooded social media with countless choices. But do you know which one holds the top spot? Recently, YouTube released its year-ender list based on trends that "define 2025." The platform has curated its Top 10 podcasts. Among them, the podcast which topped the list alone boasts 20.5 million subscribers.

YouTube's Top 10 podcast of 2025 As per YouTube, it "ranks the most popular podcast playlists on YouTube, based on total watch time in the U.S. in 2025.” The list excludes clips and Shorts formats.

No 1 podcast of 2025 on YouTube With over 3,500 podcast episodes, The Joe Rogan Experience is the number 1 podcast on YouTube.

The Joe Rogan Experience Since its debut in 2013, The Joe Rogan Experience has recorded more than 6 billion views, securing its position at the top of the podcast world. Over the past twelve years, he has explored a mix of topics ranging from finance and cryptocurrency to psychedelics like ayahuasca, cultivating an enormous and largely male fan base along the way. Among his most-watched episodes is #1315 featuring Bob Lazar and Jeremy Corbell, which has surpassed 65 million views, reported Deadline.

Other podcasts in the list are:

2. Kill Tony Brian Redban, the original producer and co-host of The Joe Rogan Experience, collaborated with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe to kickstart Kill Tony. The live comedy-driven podcast features Redban, live band, celebrities, and comedians. Its most popular episode is KT #672 featuring Donald Trump (Shane Gillis) and Joe Biden (Adam Ray), which raked in 27 million views. The channel currently has 2.5 million subscribers.

3. Good Mythical Morning Former Christian evangelists Rhett and Link entertain audiences by eating outrageous foods, testing unusual products and trends, competing in quirky games with celebrity guests, and taking part in comedic experiments. The channel’s most-watched video is “World’s Hottest Pepper Challenge: Carolina Reaper”, garnering 32 million views, with a massive audience of 19.4 million subscribers.

4. Rotten Mango Rotten Mango, a true crime podcast hosted by Stephanie Soo, went viral since its launch in February 2023. The podcast often highlights disturbing and lesser-known stories. Its most-viewed episode is “Worst TikTok Mom Loves To Date Killers In Prison & Makes Daughters Call Them ‘Daddy’,” with more than 11 million views, while the channel has grown to a substantial 6 million subscribers.

5. The MeidasTouch Podcast The MeidasTouch Podcast is hosted by Ben Meiselas, delving into major developments across politics, current events, and media. Its most-watched episode is “HIDDEN Trump Videos FOUND by Meidas as SECRETS SURFACE”—with 5.6 million views. The channel has an audience of 5.61 million subscribers.

6. 48 Hours 48 Hours, the long-running CBS true-crime series focuses on in-depth, news-magazine-style investigations—spanning cold cases, wrongful convictions, and missing-persons mysteries. Their most-viewed video is “Mandy Stavik: The Case No One Could Forget,” with 15 million views. 48 Hours currently has 4.3 million subscribers.

7. The Shawn Ryan Show The Shawn Ryan Show, hosted by former U.S. Navy SEAL and Blackwater contractor Shawn Ryan, is described as “a front-row seat to the world’s most riveting stories.” One of the show’s most-viewed episodes is “Ryan Montgomery – #1 Ethical Hacker Who Hunts Child Predators Catches One Live On Podcast” with 10 million views. The channel has grown to 5.39 million subscribers.

8. Smosh Reads Reddit Stories Smosh Reads Reddit Stories, led by Shayne Topp earned strong recognition over the past seven years. The podcast’s most-watched episode is “The Most Unpredictable Reddit Stories”, hitting 7.2 million views. Currently, the main Smosh Pit channel holds 9.1 million subscribers.

9. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von This Past Weekend with Theo Von features the Kentucky-born comedian interviewing a diverse array of guests, ranging from the current president and vice president to media personalities like Tucker Carlson and actors such as Ben Affleck and Timothée Chalamet. The podcast’s most-viewed episode is Joe Rogan | This Past Weekend #403, crossing 25 million views. The channel boasts 4.36 million subscribers.

