Zachery Ty Bryan jailed again amid probation — here’s what happened

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan has reportedly landed in new legal trouble. The former Home Improvement actor and his girlfriend were arrested over the weekend in Oregon, according to a report by TMZ.

Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for violating probation Reportedly, Bryan was taken into custody on Saturday in Eugene for violating the terms of his probation connected to an earlier domestic violence conviction.

TMZ claimed that Bryan has been denied bail in the matter for now. He is expected to remain behind bars until Wednesday, December 3.

For the unversed, Zachery Ty Bryan is currently in the middle of serving a three-year probation sentence issued in 2023.

According to reports, his probation will conclude sometime in October 2026.

Johnnie Faye Cartwright arrested Not just the actor, but also his girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was arrested on Saturday, as per the same report by the outlet. She has reportedly been booked into the same jail, under multiple charges, including DUII, three counts of reckless endangering, and attempted first-degree assault. She is likely to be arraigned on Monday.

Bryan, who was previously married to Carly Matros from 2007 to 2020, shares multiple children with Cartwright.

Also Read | Millie Bobby Brown on working with Stranger Things co-star David Harbour

Zachery Ty Bryan's controversies Bryan had previously faced serious accusations involving Johnnie Cartwright after an alleged violent incident in 2020. He was charged at the time with felony strangulation, menacing, assault and harassment.

According to Page Six, a police report revealed that Cartwright claimed that she woke up to Bryan pulling her hair and hitting her during an argument that reportedly began over missing phone chargers. She also alleged that the abuse had started weeks earlier, accusing him of choking her to the point where she struggled to breathe.

Later, Bryan was convicted only of menacing and assault charges.

Later, he reacted to the situation, insisting that it had been “blown out of proportion”, reported Page Six. He reportedly claimed that it “didn’t even really get that physical.”

“We got really loud. We were screaming, and because we were in a townhome with thin walls, everybody could hear,” he said in a June 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier this year, Bryan was taken into custody after he allegedly “punched a woman multiple times and threatened to kill her", reported multiple news portals. However, it remains unclear if the woman was Cartwright.