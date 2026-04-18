Zayn Malik hospitalised: What happened to him, why did he postpone UK show and more

Singer and former One Direction member Zayn Malik was all set to return to the stage with the release of his new album 'Konnakol'. However, the 33 -year-old was admitted to a hospital for unknown reasons. He shared an update from the hospital.
Zayn Malik took to Instagram and revealed that he had been unexpectedly hospitalised right before the album release. He posted a picture of himself from the hospital. In it, he was seen lying in a hospital bed. He was wearing a blood pressure cuff and was attached to what looked like an ECG monitor and an IV.
Sharing a photo, the Dusk Till Dawn singer wrote, “To my fans - Thank you to all of you for your love and support now and always-been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering. Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week.”
He continued, adding, "I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding. Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love."
See:
Zayn Malik is yet to reveal the nature of his medical condition.
While his post has left his million fans worried, he also mentioned a cardiologist in his post, hinting at a possible heart-related issue. An official confirmation is awaited.
The news about Malik's health arrived just hours after Konnakol went live across streaming platforms. He was set to perform at record stops across the East Coast. However, he won't be a part of the events.
Following the update, Malik's team shared on Instagram: “Given Zayn's recent health update, this week's in-store events at Looney Tunes, Rough Trade, Newbury Comics, and The Sound Garden are cancelled. If you purchased tickets, the stores will reach out directly regarding next steps. The NY KONNAKOL pop-up at UMusic Shop will remain open on Monday without Zayn.”
“The Complex KONNAKOL pop-up in Los Angeles will still be open today and tomorrow. The UMusic Shop pop-up in New York will be open Monday 10am- 9pm without Zayn's attendance, no purchase required for entry. Additional details can be found on Bumusicshopny. Your love and support for Zayn and this album has been incredible, we hope you will have the chance to celebrate Zayn and this amazing album this week,” read the latest update.
Konnakol marks Zayn Malik's fifth studio album since his departure from One Direction in 2015. It is also his first since 2024's Room Under the Stairs.
The album features 15 songs, including “Die for Me” and “Sideways." All of them are heavily inspired by South Asian musical influences and rhythms, as per reports.
It was released by Mercury Records.
Zayn Malik was set to star in his first late-night TV interview and performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 21. He was also scheduled to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show.
Besides these, Malik was also set to kick off his biggest solo tour, starting from 12 May at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.