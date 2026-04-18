Zayn Malik hospitalised: What happened to him, why did he postpone UK show and more

Singer and former One Direction member Zayn Malik was all set to return to the stage with the release of his new album 'Konnakol'. However, the 33 -year-old was admitted to a hospital for unknown reasons. He shared an update from the hospital.

What happened to Zayn Malik Zayn Malik took to Instagram and revealed that he had been unexpectedly hospitalised right before the album release. He posted a picture of himself from the hospital. In it, he was seen lying in a hospital bed. He was wearing a blood pressure cuff and was attached to what looked like an ECG monitor and an IV.

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Sharing a photo, the Dusk Till Dawn singer wrote, “To my fans - Thank you to all of you for your love and support now and always-been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering. Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week.”

He continued, adding, "I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding. Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love."

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Why Zayn Malik is in hospital Zayn Malik is yet to reveal the nature of his medical condition.

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While his post has left his million fans worried, he also mentioned a cardiologist in his post, hinting at a possible heart-related issue. An official confirmation is awaited.

Zayn Malik shows postponed The news about Malik's health arrived just hours after Konnakol went live across streaming platforms. He was set to perform at record stops across the East Coast. However, he won't be a part of the events.

Following the update, Malik's team shared on Instagram: “Given Zayn's recent health update, this week's in-store events at Looney Tunes, Rough Trade, Newbury Comics, and The Sound Garden are cancelled. If you purchased tickets, the stores will reach out directly regarding next steps. The NY KONNAKOL pop-up at UMusic Shop will remain open on Monday without Zayn.”

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“The Complex KONNAKOL pop-up in Los Angeles will still be open today and tomorrow. The UMusic Shop pop-up in New York will be open Monday 10am- 9pm without Zayn's attendance, no purchase required for entry. Additional details can be found on Bumusicshopny. Your love and support for Zayn and this album has been incredible, we hope you will have the chance to celebrate Zayn and this amazing album this week,” read the latest update.

Also Read | Zayn Malik reflects on relationship with ex-Gigi Hadid

Konnakol Konnakol marks Zayn Malik's fifth studio album since his departure from One Direction in 2015. It is also his first since 2024's Room Under the Stairs.

The album features 15 songs, including “Die for Me” and “Sideways." All of them are heavily inspired by South Asian musical influences and rhythms, as per reports.

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It was released by Mercury Records.

Zayn Malik was set to star in his first late-night TV interview and performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 21. He was also scheduled to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Besides these, Malik was also set to kick off his biggest solo tour, starting from 12 May at AO Arena in Manchester, England.