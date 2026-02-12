Zayn Malik says romance with Gigi Hadid was ‘maybe lust': I don't think I was in love with her

Singer Zayn Malik has offered one of his most candid reflections yet on his past relationship with model Gigi Hadid, saying that what he once thought was love may have been “lust” as his understanding of love has evolved over time.

Zayn Malik’s candid take on Gigi Hadid romance sparks online debate The comments, made on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, have sparked fresh debate online about his romantic past and co-parenting journey with the supermodel.

During the interview released on 11 February, Malik, 33, addressed his previous admission that he wasn’t sure if he had ever “truly been in love”, revisiting the topic in a way that stunned some fans and impressed others for its honesty.

He said, “My understanding of love is always developing. At that moment in time I might have thought it was love but as I got older I realised maybe it wasnt. Maybe it was lust, maybe it was this, maybe it was that. I dont feel like it was love. And to be fair I will always love Gigi because she’s the reason my child is on this earth. I have the utmost respect for her. I will always love her but I don't know if I was ever in love with her.”

He went on to explain, “I have so much respect for this woman and I love her, like crazy amount, but I don't think I was in love with her at that point. Otherwise I would have been a better version of myself at that point.”

Malik’s words reflect a nuanced perspective on romance after a high-profile relationship that spanned much of his twenties.

More about Zayn and Gigi's relationship Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid first sparked romance rumours in late 2015, going public soon afterwards. Their on-off relationship lasted about six years, with the couple welcoming their daughter Khai in September 2020. After their final split in 2021, they have maintained a co-parenting relationship while largely stepping back from public romantic life.

Despite the breakup, the two have continued to focus on shared custody and raising Khai together. In a 2025 Vogue interview, Hadid said they plan custody schedules months in advance and “have each other’s backs”, aiming to create a stable environment for their daughter without oversharing private details.

In an earlier part of the podcast, Malik also discussed the impact of fatherhood on his personal growth, noting that becoming a parent changed his priorities and his approach to relationships. He said he now prefers to keep any future romantic partnerships private, rather than in the public eye as his past ones were.

Online reaction and discussion Malik’s reflections quickly became a trending topic across social media and entertainment forums. Some fans applauded his maturity and emotional honesty, saying his comments highlighted the difference between infatuation and lasting love.

Others criticised him for phrasing the evolution of his feelings so openly about a former partner who remains the mother of his child.

One social media user wrote, ““zayn and gigi were together for 5 years how can he say that” the north remembers them breaking up every other month like yall clearly were NOT here, they had like 5 public breakups - 😭😭😭 it’s not like they were some fairytale-ish couple lmfaooo (sic).”

Another person commented, “since people love to take things zayn says out of context- he never said he wasn’t in love with gigi at the time. he actually said he thought it was love. his point was that his understanding of love has developed and now he doesn’t know if he was truly in love (sic).”

A third person wrote, “ppl love/d talking about them like they were perfect just bcs they thought they looked good together when they broke up at least once every year like why are we acting like they had no problems for all those years when it’s all out there (sic).”

A fourth person sarcastically commented, “you have a baby with someone you “think” your in love with? (sic).”

Amid these debates, many responses stressed the challenges of defining love in hindsight, acknowledging that emotional understanding can change as people grow older.

Context of the breakup and past controversy The couple’s history was not without controversy. Their 2021 split followed a legal incident involving Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, which resulted in charges of harassment against Malik — a matter he addressed at the time while seeking to protect privacy for their family.